ROLLING COVERAGE: Fire danger rating downgraded

INITIAL: CAPRICORNIA’S fire danger rating has downgraded from severe to very high today, with firefighters across the region taking control of multiple blazes.

Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire at the intersection of the Capricorn Hwy & Leichhardt Hwy, Westwood, yesterday afternoon at 5.24pm.

The fire has been contained, with multiple crews remaining on scene this morning mopping up and controlling the area.

Smoke may still affect residents and motorists in the area.

About 4.20pm yesterday, a fire was reported at Etna Creek, just North of Rockhampton, with water bombers immediately tasked to the blaze.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Spokesperson said the fire was extinguished by 5.30pm.

Four vegetation fires were reported yesterday at Capricorn Coast. One at Browns Lane, Bungundarra, two at Limestone Creek Rd, Adelaide Park, and another at Old Byfield Rd, Lake Mary.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Spokesperson said people had reported seeing the fires flare up in already burned terrain at these locations, however, on inspection crews reported all fires were smouldering within containment lines.

As for Shoalwater Bay, a spokesman from the Department of Defence said there were two fires burning within the Shoalwater Bay Training Area, in the western and central areas.

“Over the weekend two water bombing aircraft and Defence-contracted fire crews have undertaken extensive work to ensure the fires remain within containment lines. Current efforts are on conducting burns when conditions allow, to further strengthen containment lines,” the spokesperson said.

“Defence staff have ongoing contact with the local Queensland Fire and Emergency Services who are providing assistance with mapping and weather/fire modelling.

“These fires are currently no threat to the Byfield area. The fires are unlikely to leave the Shoalwater Bay Training Area and pose no threat to public land.”