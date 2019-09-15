ROLLING COVERAGE: Fraser Coast Tech Challenge

HUMAN POWERED VEHICLES: The Fraser Coast Chronicle will keep you up to date with rolling coverage of the Fraser Coast Tech Challenge.

Coverage will commence from 11.45 am and continue through the afternoon.

Check back in for the colour, action and associated activities surrounding the event.

---

A large crowd has gathered to watch the start of the 2019 Tech Challenge.

Race will start in 20 minutes.

Delayed start due to ambulance on the track.

---

Race starting with a warm-up lap now.

Kent Street is filled with HPV's on the street with spectators lining the outside of the track.

Cannon has fired and the vehicles are on their journey for the next 24 hours.

The HPV's are continuing around the circuit and creating their own race pace.

Teams are starting to pit and change drivers.

Under a cloudless sky, drivers will need to keep hydrated during their driving stints.

HPV's continuing to make their way around the track with heat playing a huge factor for drivers.

Live timing is currently unavailable via the App.

---

Race control continues to record times and laps of the competitors.

---

Apologies for limited reports, Wi-fi is intermittent and continuing to drop out due to the large volume of users currently at this event.

---

Sun is starting to lower in the afternoon sky with shadows coming across the Kent Street straight.

Stopwatches are in use in the pits as teams struggle to keep up to date with race information.

Crash with vehicle #20 Rochedale State High School - Go for Broke overturning into the fence.

All okay with driver pushing the HPV into the pits.

Driver from #45 Cane Cutters - Isis District State High School is working hard down the Kent Street straight.

#77 Riverside Radioactive - Riverside Christian College is currently working through a crowded pack with good pace.

The Maryborough Special School HPV - 'Wots up" continues to go well around the track.

#336 Gin Gin State High School - Evil-oution has broken down on track.

Race stewards are assisting to remove the HPV from the track.

The team from Aldridge State High School are in the pits changing drivers in 'Woody'.

Aldridge State High School bring in vehicle #312 Arrows in to the pits to change drivers.

Pioneer State High School vehicle #38 - Pride has just left the pits after changing drivers.

Electron - #313 - Aldridge State High School swap drivers in the pits.

The 'Wots Up' vehicle from the Maryborough Special School continues to make good progress around the track.

#308 Black Panther - Maryborough State High School is in the pits with a mechanical issue.

Little Miss Sunshine #76 - Riverside Christian College change drivers.

Rockhampton State High School's number #46 is living up to it's name, (Rampage) as it makes it's way through the field.