ROLLING COVERAGE: Limestone Creek Rd evacuation

FIRE THREATS: Firefighters are busy fighting fires around the Rockhampton region today.

4.30PM: THINGS are getting worse in Adelaide Park.

The fire has now jumped Preston Road.

There are reports of a structure, cars and a boat burning on Limestone Creek Rd.

Waterbombing activities are intensifying.

4.05PM: FIREFIGHTERS have called for police assistance to evacuate residents living along Limestone Creek Rd, north of house number 485 in the suburb of Adelaide Park.

QFES said there was a large fire front 200m away from structures on Limestone Creek Rd which were “undefendable”.

Three buildings along with machinery were presently “under threat” and another four expected to be impacted in the next half hour.

Waterbombing and Rural Fire Service reinforcements have been requested.

Fire crews also requested police establish a road block on Limestone Creek Rd because “rubber-neckers are causing havok”.

Authorities have requested motorists not drive unnecessarily on bushfire affected roads.

EVACUATION ORDERED: Properties north of #485 Limestone Creek Rd are under threat and evacuations are underway.

3.15PM: THE leave now order is still in effect for the bushfire at Cobraball according to the latest QFES warning.

At 2.55pm, the bushfire was at the ‘watch and act’ warning level, burning in a north easterly direction from Old Byfield Road towards Limestone Creek Road.

It is currently impacting Barmaryee Road and Neils Road.

The fire could have a significant impact on the community.

“Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property,” QFES said.

“You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.”

“Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so.

“If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.”

2.40PM: Following the order for Cobraball residents to leave immediately, the situation continues to deteriorate.

A firefront 200 to 300m wide is threatening structures along Old Byfield Rd.

There were reports of explosions occuring in the vincity of Old Byfield Rd with one building “well involved” with fire and the “potential for a person to be missing”.

There are power lines and transformers down in the area.



There are now 24 crews at the scene and another 6 on their way.

There are concerns about properties towards the end of Barmaryee Rd where fire was threatening properties.

QFES door knocked to conduct welfare checks and residents on the southern side of Barmaryee Rd were told to relocate.

A firebombing helicopter was working with fire crews to defend properties.

The fire front has reportedly now passed through the area.

There were reports of excessive traffic on the road from onlookers obstructing the role of QFES crews.

They called for police to establish a road block.

Four fire crews are also fighting a fire burning towards the end of Newby Rd, Bondoola.

1.50PM: LEAVE now Cobraball residents.

That was the latest warning from QFES, issued at 1.35pm today.

QFES advise the bushfire in Cobraball is threatening properties in the area and conditions are getting worse.

“Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous,” QFES said.

“At 1.35pm, a fast-moving grass fire is travelling in a northerly direction from Old Byfield Road, Newby Road and Cobraball Road, Cobraball. The fire is likely to impact Newby Road. The fire could have a significant impact on the community.

“Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.”

A firecrew reported a property had been “impinged” by the fire with “damage to machinery” and “unknown damage to the structure”.

There are reports that a fast moving fire is threatening houses at the end of Barmaryee Rd residents in the area may need to be evacuated.

There are presently 10 crews at the scene and 11 on their way including a water bombing helicopter and a fire mapping aircraft.

1.25PM: RESIDENTS in the vicinity of Cobraball (south-west of Yeppoon) are being told to prepare to leave after QFES issued a ‘watch and act’ alert at 12.55pm today.

QFES advises there is a grass fire in Cobraball and conditions could get worse.

“You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly,” QFES said.

“Currently as at 12.55pm, a fast moving grass fire is travelling in a northerly direction from Old Byfield Road, Newby Road and Cobraball Road, Cobraball.

“Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.”

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

What your should do

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.

Advise family and friends of your plan.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

Take action to protect your livestock.

Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

12.45PM: THERE is an unfolding emergency at in the Cobraball/ Byfield area after a grassfire was reported at 11.58am at Old Byfield Rd, Cobraball.

Early reports suggest it was a fast moving grassfire burning with very large fire front with flames 3m high, producing large plumes of smoke.

A person has suffered third degree burns on their legs and an ambulance crew is on their way to assist.

Urban fire fighting units have been requested for property protection along with water bombers.

Eight additional fire crews are on their way to the scene.

Sheds, tanks and caravans are all under threat.

FIRE MAP: There were a number fires burning around Capricornia at 1pm Saturday.

At 10.35am, a fire was reported to be burning on both sides of the railway tracks in the vicinity of Hinchcliff St and Farm St in Kawana.

Five fire crews responded within 10 minutes to the fire, quickly bringing it under control at 10.59am.

Some crews have remained to dampen down hotspots.

Another small vegetation fire sprang up at 11.30am at Raglan Station Rd, Raglan.

A number of crews are on scene and have it under control.

They are currently in the process of mopping up the edges of the fire.

In addition to these fires, existing fires continue to burn around the Mount Larcom, Mount Morgan and Iron Pot areas.

BUSHIRE THREAT: Saturday's fire danger rating has Capricornia and areas along the east coast in the 'severe' category for bushfires.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the bushfire areas.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you see a new fire or believe your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000).