ROLLING COVERAGE: LSC candidates on election day

AN ESTIMATED one million people are required to cast their votes in the local government election today, despite concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Statistics have revealed 55 per cent of the eligible state voters have already voted.

Candidates have been banned from handing out materials and are not permitted 100m of voting sites.

Livingstone Shire Council candidates have been out and about today, while keeping within the rules.

Here is what they have sent us this morning.

Livingstone Shire Council election candidate Stephen Bird

STEPHEN BIRD:

My signs are up so I’ve popped into ‘Flour’ for a takeaway bacon and egg burger. Need to keep supporting our local businesses while keeping our distance and flattening the curve.

Livingstone Shire Council election candidate Andrea Friend

ANDREA FRIEND:

I awoke at 3.30am and hammer ready for 5am start on Election Day. Excited!

Livingstone Shire Council election candidate Mike Decman

MIKE DECMAN:

A busy morning with my energetic helper Sue.

Many miles done! ...

Some rain from Emu Park to Rocky and people queuing already at Parkhurst at social distancing before 0800.

Livingstone Shire Council election candidate Lynelle Burns

LYNELLE BURNS:

I started with a hectic morning trying to get to as many of the polling stations as possible and put my signs up. We were restricted to between 5:00am and 8:00am to cover the distance in our Shire. By 8:00am people were starting to queue at Taranganba and Yeppoon High and also at Emu Park by the time I got back over that way. I’m now back at home enjoying a takeaway coffee from Ocean Brew Cafe. I also picked up one of their delicious takeaway meals for dinner tonight. Now we wait.