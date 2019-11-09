Menu
FIRE THREATS: Firefighters are busy fighting fires around the Rockhampton region today.
News

ROLLING COVERAGE: Person badly burnt, waterbombers requested

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
9th Nov 2019 12:45 PM

12.45PM: THERE is an unfolding emergency at in the Cobraball/ Byfield area after a grassfire was reported at 11.58am at Old Byfield Rd, Cobraball.

Early reports suggest it was a fast moving grassfire burning with very large fire front with flames 3m high, producing large plumes of smoke.

A person has suffered third degree burns on their legs and an ambulance crew is on their way to assist.

Urban fire fighting units have been requested for property protection along with water bombers.

Eight additional fire crews are on their way to the scene.

Sheds, tanks and caravans are all under threat.

At 10.35am, a fire was reported to be burning on both sides of the railway tracks in the vicinity of Hinchcliff St and Farm St in Kawana.

Five fire crews responded within 10 minutes to the fire, quickly bringing it under control at 10.59am.

BUSHIRE THREAT: Saturday's fire danger rating has Capricornia and areas along the east coast in the 'severe' category for bushfires.
Some crews have remained to dampen down hotspots.

Another small vegetation fire sprang up at 11.30am at Raglan Station Rd, Raglan.

A number of crews are on scene and have it under control.

They are currently in the process of mopping up the edges of the fire.

In addition to these fires, existing fires continue to burn around the Mount Larcom, Mount Morgan and Iron Pot areas.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the bushfire areas.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you see a new fire or believe your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000).

