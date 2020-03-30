ROLLING COVERAGE: QLD COVID-19 cases rise by 33, none for CQ

UPDATE: No new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the Central Queensland health service district.

The total for the Central Queensland region remains at six while 33 more have been confirmed across the state.

Mackay to the north also did not record a case and the Central West health service district is still yet to record its first.

The last confirmed case in the region was a international darts player from Mount Morgan, who tested positive over the weekend.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison also announced $1500 government-funded payments in a $130 billion bid to keep Australia's economy afloat, brandishing it the 'Jobkeeper' fund.

Employers will receive the money from the government to keep paying their staff during the coronavirus crisis, in an effort to ensure workers still have a job once the pandemic has subsided.

The cash will flow from May 1, but be backdated to March 30.

INITIAL: Queensland has 33 new cases of coronavirus today which takes the state total to 689.

Health Minister Steven Miles said seven Queenslanders were in intensive care as a result with five of those requiring ventilation.

Of all the cases, 81 per cent are people who have returned from overseas or have been in direct contact with someone who has.

It was also revealed at a press conference that Queensland Police attended more than 900 noisy house parties, a rise from 600 before the pandemic struck the state.

The national cabinet announced this morning that all public gatherings were limited to two people.

Queensland police warned a $1,300 fine was in place for anyone who continued to flout gathering restrictions.

Although it's early days, the trend appears to have plateaued at a reasonably low level with 33 cases today, and 31 yesterday.

Health Minister Stephen Miles said the decline in numbers was as a result of most travellers having returned from overseas.

A regional breakdown of the cases has not yet been announced, but as of yesterday, there had been six confirmed cases in Rockhampton, including a professional darts player from Mount Morgan.

More to come.