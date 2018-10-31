ROLLING COVERAGE: Rain brings reprieve to Central West

Destructive winds destroyed this shed in Clermont on Tuesday night.

UPDATE 1.00pm: PARTS of the Central West have received some of their best rainfall in 18 months over the past 24 hours.

Areas around Morven and Augathella recorded rainfalls over 30mm, with some even seeing 50mm or more.

'Tregoning', 25km South of Morven saw their best single rainfall in over 18 months, recording 41mm of rain.

41mm fell at 'Tregoning', 25km south of Morven, their biggest single fall recorded in 18 months. Tanya Jukes

Heading 25km west of Morven, 'Wilmavale West' recorded a 40mm in one gauge and 26mm in another.

'Angellala Down' at Morven recorded 21mm.

'Dungowan Station' between Augathella and Morven received 31mm and 'South Bell', 40km east of Augathella received 45mm.

'Borea Station', 50km east of Augathealla, measured 50mm in their gauge.

Around Alpha there was also a lot of rain, with the Clermont Alpha Road closed at Halferty's Creek due to flash flooding.

The school bus run was canceled for some students at Mistake Creek State School after Gorge Creek on the Clermont Alpha road flooded. Mistake Creek State School P&C

At the Malden Road turn off from the Clermont Alpha Road, 50mm was recorded overnight.

'Hobartville', 50km west of Alpha measured 21mm in the gauge, and in town people recorded 42mm of rain.

'Tipton Station' and 'Malden Station', both north of Alpha, both recorded 37mm and 30mm respectively.

UPDATE 10.00am: PARTS of the Central Highlands and Coalfields were drenched last night, with some locations receiving over 100mm of rain.

'Coorabelle', north-west of Springsure recorded 102mm and 'Mt Schofield', near the Gemfields recorded 96mm.

Kilmarnock, south-west of Clermont saw 126.5mm fall in 24 hours along with small hail stones.

Kilmarnock, south-west of Clermont received 126.5mm in 24 hours as well as heavy winds and hail. Rachel Purvis

The wild weather also tore through Clermont last night, demolishing one residents shed.

South-west of Comet, at 'Galgatha' station received 70mm, taking their October total to 156mm.

Other locations throughout the region recorded decent rainfall, with some of the drier parts of the state getting some much needed rain.

Borilla Creek - 37mm

'Rockyview' (Bluff) 39mm

Sapphire - 64mm

'Peakvale' (north-west of the Gemfields) 56mm

'Mt Schofield' (Gemfields) 96mm

'Fletchers Awl' (north-east of Clermont) 57mm

'Telarah' (south-west of Clermont) 36mm

'Huntly' (east of Clermont) 74mm

'Terranova' (Capella) 53mm

'Basalt' (Rolleston) 52mm

'Stanley Park' (Sapphire) 70mm

'Goonoo' (Comet) 58mm

EARLIER: BUCKET loads of rain have fallen across Central Queensland in the past 24 hours with 93mm recorded at one Bureau of Meteorology station near Emerald.

The Bureau's website shows two points of the Mackenzie River, which feeds into the Fitzroy River, recorded 92mm of rain since 9am yesterday. Those points are Serpentine and Peak Vale.

Other locations along the Mackenzie recorded high amounts, including Sapphire with 63, Lochington with 74mm, Kulumur Range with 73mm and Glenlee with 69mm.

Of the 74mm Lochington, which is located near the Gemfields, received overnight, 68mm fell between 6pm and 7pm.

A map of Central Queensland showing Lochington where 68mm of rain fell in one hour by 7pm on October 30. Electoral Commission Queensland

Meanwhile, north of Rockhampton, the station at Yaamba recorded 31mm in the past 24 hours.

According to BOM, the rain is expected to continue this morning in Rockhampton, but clear up by the end of the day.

A coastal trough is slow moving over the Capricornia district, and will begin to move slowly northwards from late today.

Rainfall forecast for Capricornia region for October 31. Bureau of Meteorology

A surface trough extends from the north-west of the state into the southern interior and will move westwards into the far west of the state over the next few days.

A ridge of high pressure will gradually build northwards along the east coast over the next few days, with cooler south-easterly winds developing over eastern districts.

Temperatures will remain well above average over the west of the state.