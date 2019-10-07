ROLLING COVERAGE: Razorback Rd fire threatens homes

11.50AM: RESIDENTS in parts of Struck Oil may soon be asked to evacuate as an out of control fire threatens homes in the area.

Police have closed the Razerback Rd to Leydens’ Rd while fire crews battle the blaze.

Crews are backburning and working to protect sturctures in the affected areas.

All roads to Mount Morgan have been closed off by police as crews work to extinguish the blaze, establish containment lines, and backburn.

Fire at Struck Oil near Mt Morgan

11.30AM: A WILDFIRE burning out of control near the Burnett Highway near Mt Morgan is threatening a number of homes.

Five crews are on scene currently and five more are on route.

Air support is believed to have been called to assist in extingushing the fires in the Struck Oil, Baree, and Leyden’s Hill along Razorback Rd.

A grader has been requested to assist with establishing fire breaks in the area.

11.15AM: A NUMBER of homes are currently under threat in and around Mount Morgan and Razorback Rd as Queensland Fire and Emergency Fire Services rush to multiple fires.

Multiple rural and urban crews are responding to two vegetation fires on the Razorback Rd at Moongan, two vegetation fires on the Burnett Hwy at Baree, and a vegetation fire on Baree Rd in Mount Morgan.

Backburning efforts are being undertaken now at a number of locations.

Police are also being called to the intersection of Johnsons Hill Rd and the Burnett Highway to conduct traffic control as a number of homes around that area are currently under threat.

