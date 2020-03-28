ROLLING COVERAGE: RRC election results and highlights

UPDATE 7.40PM: RESULTS are just starting to trickle in for the race to decide Rockhampton Region’s mayor and it is going according to expectations with incumbent leader Margaret Strelow taking in twice as many votes as challenger Chris Hooper.

Results are still yet to arrive for the councillors.

Candidate for Division 7 Noeleen Horan said she had a “fantastic day”.

ALL SMILES: Division 7 candidate Noeleen Horan (centre), stands with her campaign helpers, grateful for the support she's received from the community.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the support I have received to get me to Election Day,” Ms Horan said.

“Today was filled with waves, smiles, honking and votes. How lucky am I... very!”

UPDATE 6PM: THE polls are about to close for the Local Government Election and the results are expected to trickle in, an hour from now.

Division 1 candidate Sherrie Ashton has updated The Morning Bulletin on how she fared on a very different election day.

PRE-SOCIAL DISTANCING: Division 1 candidate Sherrie Ashton was unable to greet voters on election day like she was during the first few days of pre-polling.

“(I) spent the day at home with my family due to not being able to attend election and speak to people,” Ms Ashton said.

“I would like to thank my friends and family for your support and encouragement over the past few weeks. I have been genuinely humbled and inspired.

“Please stay safe everyone and lookout for each other as well as you elderly neighbours.”

UPDATE 4.40PM: ELECTORAL Commissioner Mr Pat Vidgen has thanked Queenslanders for their participation so far in the 2020 local government elections.

“More than 600,000 voters have had their say today already” he said, “and polling booths will be open until 6pm,” Mr Vidgen said.

“Early voting levels were also extraordinarily high, with 55 per cent of eligible voters choosing to pre-poll, or apply for a postal vote.

“The vast majority of our community understands that local government is important, now more than ever.

“We have seen great cooperation from voters in helping today’s election run smoothly.”

Polling will be open until 6pm at more than 1300 polling booths across the state, with a range of social distancing measures in place.

Preliminary counting will take place following the close of polls, with results appearing in this story after 7pm.

EARLIER: ANGER has boiled out from Queensland residents at the news of having to vote today, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

In Rockhampton, the polling booths have been reportedly quiet.

Rockhampton Regional Council division 7 candidate Donna Kirkland on election day.

Donna Kirkland, councillor candidate for Division 7.

Ms Kirkland provided two updates on her election day.

“Been at this since 7:30am. People have been great. Lots of waves, thumbs up and number 1’s,” Ms Kirkland said.

“We had very strict regulations around our presence near booths and we restricted to the fringes. Streets starting to quieten off now.

She said there were Scrutineers at booths this evening and formal counting would take place at the Rockhampton Showgrounds tomorrow.

Late in the afternoon Ms Kirkland was still going and “even went through the rain” where she had to opportunity to notice a “bit of a drainage issue”.

“I voted about 10 minutes ago. Not another voter in the room,” she said.

Massive surge in voting before election day

Due to the large number of Queenslanders who voted during the early voting period, the expected numbers of people voting on election day has been significantly reduced.

At the end of the early voting period for the 2020 elections, over 1.2 million electors had cast their vote.

In addition to the 570,000 people who applied for a postal vote and the 40,000 people who have registered for telephone voting, over 1.8 million people, or 55 per cent of eligible voters, have already voted or made arrangements to vote.

Approximately 120,000 of the 570,000 postal vote ballots have been returned to the ECQ to date.

Postal votes must be returned to the ECQ before 7 April to be included in the count, however, postal voters are urged to return their postal ballots as soon as possible.

Voting today

Registrations are open until 12pm tomorrow, and voters have until 6pm, the close of polling on election day, to cast their vote.

The Commissioner continues to urge healthy voters to stay off the phones and vote in person.

Postal voting

Results

The ECQ expects the counting and declaration process to take a little longer than usual. This is due to the unprecedented number of postal votes, as well as the social distancing measures that will be in place for the count.

The ECQ will commence a preliminary count on election night, and results will be available in this story later on this evening.

The official count will begin on Sunday morning and contests will be declared when it is clear and certain who the successful candidate is (i.e it becomes mathematically impossible for anyone else to by successful).