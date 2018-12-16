Rolling coverage: Severe weather warning for Capricornia

WET WEATHER: This radar and lightning tracker shows a wet day ahead for Queensland.

CENTRAL Queensland should prepare for heavy rainfall and damaging winds today after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning at 5am this morning.

A vast area of Queensland was included in the warning zone including the CQ districts of Capricornia, Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central Coast and Whitsundays.

Ex tropical cyclone Owen has moved east off the North Tropical Coast and, at 4am, it was about 80km southeast of Innisfail.

It is forecast to move southeastwards and will likely lie off the Central Coast by early tomorrow morning.

WEATHER WARNING: A severe weather warning was issued for a large portion of the east coast of Queensland. BoM

Heavy rainfall was expected to extend from the tropics south through central Queensland today with damaging wind gusts in excess of 90km/h possible in coastal areas north of Bowen as the tropical low moves south.

Scattered six hourly rainfall totals between 100 and 200mm are likely, with isolated higher falls.

Locations that may be affected include Ingham, Townsville, Palm Island, Charters Towers, Bowen, Proserpine, Mackay, Clermont, Rockhampton, Gladstone, Biloela, and Bundaberg.

Currently the heaviest rain is occurring over the Herbert and Lower Burdekin district.

Halifax, east of Ingham, has recorded 300mm in the six hours to 5am today, and 623mm since 9am Saturday.

Rockhampton picked up 6.2mm to 9am this morning and another 1mm in the past hour.

RADAR: The current rainfall radar for Central Queensland. BoM

Mackay 8.58mm to 9am and 2mm since 9am.

Gladstone 33mm to 9am and 0.8mm since 9am.

Biloela 10mm to 9am and 0.2mm since 9am.

Yeppoon 13mm to 9am and 1.8mm since 9am.

Moranbah 6mm to 9am and 0mm since 9am.

Shoalwater Bay 120mm in the past 24hrs.

The Gap 65mm in the past 24hrs.

Blackdown Tablelands 50mm in the past 24hrs.

The tropical low will most likely lie offshore of the Mackay coast tomorrow before shifting slowly north again during Tuesday and Wednesday.

At this stage the low is not expected to redevelop into a tropical cyclone.

The situation will be monitored carefully and tropical cyclone advisories will be issued if necessary.

RAIN: The rainfall concentrations according to Windy.com. Windy.com

Capricornia forecast today:

Cloudy. Very high (95 per cent) chance of showers and rain areas. Chance of thunderstorms. Possible heavy falls developing, most likely this afternoon and evening. Winds southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20Cs.

Rockhampton - 27°C max - Rain increasing. Possible storms.

Gladstone - 27°C max - Rain increasing. Possible storms.

Biloela - 27°C max - Rain at times. Possible storms.

Yeppoon - 26°C max - Rain increasing. Possible storms.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Capricornia forecast for tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy. High (80 per cent) chance of showers, decreasing during the afternoon and evening. Chance of a thunderstorm. Possible heavy falls in the early morning. Winds southeasterly 25 to 35 km/h. Overnight temperatures falling to the low 20Cs with daytime temperatures reaching around 30C.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: