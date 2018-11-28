Rolling coverage: Fires at Ambrose, Stanwell, Port Curtis

The grass fire that was started by a dry storm on the boundary of Rebecca Farquhar's property near Rolleston.

WHAT WE KNOW

Winds are gusting at up to 59kmh

There are 11 fires burning in the wider CQ region

2PM: A vegetation fire is burning near the woolwash at Point Curtis with one crew on scene and four more on the way.

The fire is burning near Point Curtis Rd and Gladstone Rd and residents and motorists in the area are being warned to stay safe and drive to the conditions.

As many as 11 fire crews are also battling a bushfire at Josefski Rd near Stanwell that has been burning since Monday morning.

Crews arrived back on scene before 6am this morning.

No property is currently under threat, but according to reports from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services there are some homes and structures nearby.

1.15PM: A FIRE near Stenovich Rd at Ambrose has just been upgraded to Watch and Act level.

Up to 10 fire crews were called to the scene 70kms south of Rockhampton this morning shortly after 10.30am, and one more vehicle is on the way.

1PM: THE temperature in Rockhampton hit 42.6 degrees at 12.40pm this afternoon.

Residents woke up to higher humidity this morning after the hot, dry conditions of the past few days but at noon today humidity had dropped to just 17 per cent with the north westerly winds blowing at 43kph and gusting to 50kph.

Yeppoon was 33.1 degrees at midday but felt like 36.8 with 61 per cent relative humidity.

Yeppoon's maximum temperature for today is forecast at 40 degrees and 42 degrees in Rockhampton with hot and windy conditions.

Rocky's lower humidity meant the apparent temperature, which is what it actually feels like, is 36.5 degrees.

The only town anywhere in Central Queensland, including the Central Highlands, Central West and Whitsunday region with a higher temperature than Rockhampton at lunch time was Proserpine which hit 42.8 degrees.

Several fires are still burning in the Rockhampton region. A fire burning near Ambrose has just been upgraded to Watch and Act and residents should prepare to leave.

Rockhampton's Local Disaster Management Group moved into the alert stage this morning as a result of today's Extreme fire risk.

LDMG chair, Cr Tony Williams says the council has been checking fire trails and making sure resources are available and at the ready if required.

"The LDMG will continue to keep an eye on these conditions and advise of any changes, residents will also receive a text message from the state disaster centre."

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow is urging residents to stay vigilant, hydrated and to check on elderly neighbours during the heatwave conditions that are forecast to linger for the next week.

"With today's extreme heat conditions today might be a good day to go shopping or visit our regional libraries if you haven't got air-conditioning at home," Cr Strelow said.

"Heat-related illness can be fatal, so if you have an elderly neighbour please check on them and also make sure your pets have plenty of shade and water.

"Wind changes are predicted this afternoon so we ask for residents to help by clearing their fence lines, if safe to do so, and to stay up to day with warnings through local radio stations and Rural Fire Service website."

FIRES BURNING IN THE GREATER REGION

1 Stenovich Rd, Ambrose

- Vegetation fire

- Response date: 28/11/18 10.39am

- Vehicles on scene: 7

- Vehicles on route: 4

- Last updated: 28/11/18 12.21pm

1594 Old Byfield Rd, Cobraball

- Vegetation fire

- Response Date: 28/11/2018 12:18 P.M.

Vehicles on Scene: 0

Vehicles on Route: 1

Last Update: 28/11/2018 12:22 P.M.

Pocket Creek Rd & Carnells Rd, Wowan

- Vegetation fire

Response Date: 26/11/2018 10:34 P.M.

Vehicles on Scene: 0

Vehicles on Route: 0

Last Update: 27/11/2018 2:20 P.M.

Thompson Point Rd, Nankin

- Vegetation fire

- Response Date: 25/11/2018 5:27 P.M.

Vehicles on Scene: 0

Vehicles on Route: 0

Last Update: 25/11/2018 6:57 P.M.

175 Josefski Rd, Stanwell

- Vegetation fire

- Response Date: 26/11/2018 11:16 A.M.

Vehicles on Scene: 3

Vehicles on Route: 3

Last Update: 28/11/2018 12:18 P.M.

Glendara Rd, Dingo

- Vegetation fire

- Response Date: 28/11/2018 11:30 A.M.

Vehicles on Scene: 1

Vehicles on Route: 0

Last Update: 28/11/2018 12:10 P.M.

344 Bridgewater Rd, Dingo

- Vegetation fire

- Response Date: 26/11/2018 11:02 A.M.

Vehicles on Scene: 0

Vehicles on Route: 0

Last Update: 27/11/2018 2:27 P.M.

402 Charlvue Rd, Dingo

- Vegetation fire

- Response Date: 15/11/2018 11:58 A.M.

Vehicles on Scene: 0

Vehicles on Route: 0

Last Update: 27/11/2018 4:54 P.M.

Capricorn Highway

- Vegetation Fire

- Response Date: 28/11/2018 12:01 P.M.

Vehicles on Scene: 0

Vehicles on Route: 1

Last Update: 28/11/2018 12:27 P.M.

1920 Springwood Rd, Albinia

- Vegetation fire

- Response Date: 24/11/2018 1:48 P.M.

Vehicles on Scene: 0

Vehicles on Route: 0

Last Update: 24/11/2018 6:24 P.M.

Carnarvon Gorge Rd, Carnarvon Park

- Vegetation fire

- Response Date: 25/11/2018 11:04 A.M.

Vehicles on Scene: 0

Vehicles on Route: 2

Last Update: 28/11/2018 12:01 P.M.