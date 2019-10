ROLLING COVERAGE: Waterbombers tackle North Rocky bushfire

BUSHFIRE BATTLE: Fire crews are working hard to contain a bushfire burning in Milman, North Rockhampton.

3.55PM: QFES has provided a comprehensive summary of the fires currently burning or recently extinguished in the Rockhampton region.

Parkhurst: Around 3pm, a grass fire was reported to be burning near Birkbeck Drive, Parkhurst which was extinguished within 20 minutes.

Milman: The fire burning in the Milman and Yaamba area remains the focus of firefighting activity.

There are nine crews and two aircraft - one waterbomber and one fire mapping aircraft - tackling the fire.

The fire mapping aircraft is tracking the direction the fire is travelling and keeping an eye out for flare ups.

A diversion for the Bruce Highway traffic around the fire along Flood Rd has been in place since 3.15pm.

Alton Downs: The Ridgelands Rd fire was extinguished overnight but fire crews are revisiting the area periodically throughout today to ensure it doesn't reignite.

Mount Morgan No. 7 Dam Wall: At 3.25pm, the bushfire warning level remained at the advice level.

QFES advises that a bushfire was burning near Byrnes Parade and Currin Street.

The fire is burning within containment lines and will continue to be monitored throughout the night and into the morning.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

Locals are advised to keep up to date and decide what actions to take if the situation changes.

Mount Morgan (Leydens Hill and Johnsons Hill areas): At 3.30pm, the bushfire warning level remained at the advice level.

QFES advises there is a bushfire in the Leydens Hill and Johnsons Hill areas at Mount Morgan.

This fire has been contained and crews will continue to monitor throughout the night and into the morning.

Keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.



2PM: THE bushfire burning in the Yaamba area has now escalated with QFES calling for waterbombing support.

Initially reported to be burning in Yaamba, QFES has refined the location of the bushfire to Yaamba Rd and Milman Rd in Milman.

The fire is described by QFES as "moving slowly" and "not under control" near the railway track near Alligator Creek Bridge, Milman.

All trains have reportedly been stopped while the fire threatens the bridge.

Six crews are on the scene with an additional vehicle, an aerial fire mapping plane and waterbombing aircraft on their way to tackle the fire.

This fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

Fire crews are in the process of creating control lines.

The Bruce Highway was temporarily blocked by the fire but QPS confirmed it had reopened at 1.37pm.

QFES warns that smoke may continue to affect the Bruce Highway, and traffic management will be in place.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

Residents should close windows and doors and keep respiratory medications close by.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

11.55AM: JUST as firefighters got on top of the fire burning near the Capricornia Correction Centre, news has emerged of another fire burning further north at Yaamba.

At 11.40am, a grassfire was reported to be burning 1km south of Yaamba, 500m away from the Bruce Highway.

Fire crews are currently on their way to the scene.

QFES confirmed the grass fire burning near the prison at Etna Creek had burnt out and was smouldering around the edges.

11.15AM: FIRE crews are on their way to douse a fresh bushfire which has sprung up at Etna Creek, north of Rockhampton.

QFES confirmed the vegetation fire was reported just before 11am.

Three crews are currently on their way to tackle the blaze.

Queensland Corrective Services confirmed there was a small grass fire burning on the grounds of the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

The QCS spokesperson said the fire was burning near machinery positioned at the site of the prison's expansion works.

They said they weren't taking any chances by calling for assistance and the fire wasn't regarded as a security threat to the prison.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

10.30AM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services has kept the bushfire warning level at ADVICE after Monday's intense fire that threatened properties.

Their update stated the bushfire burning in the Leydens Hill and Johnsons Hill areas at Mount Morgan have been contained but residents and people in the area need to keep up to date with the latest updates.

Crews are continuing to monitor the area and backburn.

QFES advised that Leydens Hill Road has been reopened, saying that motorists need to drive with caution and to conditions.

The fire burning near the No. 7 Dam Wall in Mount Morgan, at Byrnes Parade and Currin Street is also at the ADVICE level.

As with the other fire in the area, this blaze is burning within containment lines and crews will continue to monitor and backburn throughout the day.

More updates are expected throughout the day.

TUESDAY 615AM: TWO fires burning near Mount Morgan are burning within containment lines this morning as crews continue backburning operations.

The first fire, now burning near Taylor St in Moongan, kept as many as 24 crews busy yesterday when it threatened properties and land along the Burnett Highway and Razorback Road around Struck Oil, Leydens Hill and Baree.

This morning at 5am, a number of crews returned to the fire, after the final crews left around 8.30pm last night when the blaze was under control.

More crews are expected to return later this morning to continue with backburning operations.

The second fire at the number 7 dam wall, which sparked up yesterday afternoon around 4pm, is also burning within containment lines after crews brought the blaze under control around 5pm.

The last crew left that fire around 6.30pm, with more expected to return today to monitor and backburn.

Fire crews are preparing for a big day as temperatures around the region are predicted to soar, with Rockhampton expected to reach a top of 39 degrees.

A Very High fire danger warning is in place for Capricornia today, while in the Central Highlands the fire danger level is at Severe.

Both the Bureau of Meteorology and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are warning residents in the Central Highlands and Coalfields to be aware of the dangers.

Fresh and gusty winds are expected to brings hot and dry conditions.

The fire danger level for the Central Highlands will remain at Severe throughout today, and is expected to drop back to Very High on Wednesday and Thursday, before dropping to High on Friday.

In Capricornia, the fire dnager level will remain at Very High throughout today and Wednesday and will drop to High on Thursday before dropping to Low-Moderate on Friday.

6.15PM: AFTER several hours of sweat and determination, fire crews have contained a bushfire that threatened homes around Mount Morgan.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises the bushfire burning in the Leydens Hill and Johnsons Hill areas, Mount Morgan, has been contained and crews will continue to monitor the fire overnight.

QFES have changed the bushfire warning level to advice.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

About 4.45pm, a bushfire started burning near Byrnes Parade and Currin Street near the No.7 Dam Wall, Mount Morgan.

The bushfire warning level remains at advice.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

According to the Department of Transport and Main Roads the Burnett Highway is closed at the top of the range. Motorists are urged to use an alternative route.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

4.25PM: A LARGE fire is said to be heading towards the number 7 dam wall.

Reports suggest the fire is near a Currin St creek bed, which has a fire break located on the opposite side.

It is understood the fire is uncontained and near the fire break.

A number of crews are heading to Currin St now.

Updates to come.

4PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services has kept the bushfire warning level at Watch and Act, saying residents need to be prepared to leave at any time.

Mount Morgan and the surrounding areas of Struck Oil, Leydens Hill and Baree are all included in this warning, with QFES warning that conditions could get worse.

"You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan," the warning said.

"If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly."

QFES confirmed the fire continues to burn out of control in the Leydens Hill area, near Taylor St, Corry lane, Lundager Road, Leydens Hill Road and Creek Street.

They have asked motorists to drive with caution and to the conditions, reminding drivers that the Burnett Highway is closed at the top of the range.

"Fire crews are working to contain the fire with help from aerial support but firefighters may not be able to protect every property,"

"You should not expect a firefighter at your door."

People are being reminded the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

The next update from QFES will be provided at 6pm or as the situation changes.

Further advice from QFES:

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.

• Advise family and friends of your plan.

• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

• Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

• Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

• Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

• Take action to protect your livestock.

• Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

• Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

• Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

• Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandEmergencyServices) and Twitter (@QldFES)

• Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

• Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

• For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

• For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au



2.25PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance has been called to the Burnett Highway to treat a teenage volunteer.

The 18-year-old rural fire brigade volunteer is set to be treated for smoke inhalation following an out of control fire burning through the area at Leydens Hill.

Homes are currently under threat in the area and as many 22 crews, both rural and urban, working to bring the large fire under control.

There are some reports that the fire may have jumped a road at some stage, but this is unconfirmed at this stage.

According to the QLDTrafffic website some roads leading into Mount Morgan have been reopened but Queensland Police were unable to confirm this.

Residents and motorists are urged to stay away from the areas under threat and be ready to leave if conditions worsen.

2.10PM: HOMES remain under threat around Mt Morgan as fire crews continue to battle a large out of control bushfire.

A number of homes in Corrys Lane are under threat this afternoon with 14 vehicles currently at the fires around the Leydens Hill area and six more crews on the way.

The fire is currently affecting areas near the Burnett Highway, Struck Oil Rd, Leydens Hill Rd, Kangaroo Crescent, Cole Ave and Corrys Lane.

More crews have been requested by on scene firefighters.

More to come.

1.45PM: ASSISTANT Commissioner of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Neil Gallant said crews will be throwing everything they have at any fires that start during bushfire season.

Saying QFES has 'a lot of troops on the ground' and a number of aircraft working on fires burning in Queensland today, Mr Gallant made it clear that getting fires under control fast was a priority.

During a press conference he spoke of the current fires burning across the state as well as the conditions in coming days that are causing QFES concern.

"We're keen to hit any fire that starts very hard and very early," he said.

"We only get one chance to get them while they are small so we will be throwing the crews and water bombing aircraft at those as quickly as we can."

Drought conditions and heatwave temperatures are set to create severe fire conditions across the state tomorrow.

"Any fire that starts is going to run very hard," Assisstant Commisioner Gallant said.

"There's just no moisture in the vegetation left, there's no moisture in the soil."

1PM: AERIAL assistance and water bombers were at Rockhampton Airport at 12.30pm, ready to depart for Mount Morgan.

A spokesperson for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said crews are currently carrying out light back burning operations in preparation for the aerial bombers to drop water on the out of control fire.

12.15PM: A PREPARE to leave warning has been issued for residents in Mount Morgan as the warning level is increased to watch and act.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued the warning at 12.15pm, advising residents of the bushfire near Mount Morgan, Struck Oil, Leydens Hill and Baree saying conditions could get worse.

The warning said that the large fire is burning in the Leydens Hill area, near the Burnett Highway, Struck Oil Road, Leydens Hill Road, Kangaroo Crescent, Coles Ave and Corrys Lane.

"You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan," the warning says.

"If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

"Currently as at 12pm Monday 7 October, a large fire is burning in the Leydens Hill area, near the Burnett Highway, Struck Oil Road, Leydens Hill Road, Kangaroo Crescent, Coles Ave and Corrys Lane.

"Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions as the Burnett Highway is closed at the top of the range.

"Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

"People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality."

12.05PM: The bushfire at Mount Morgan is currently at advice level.

The Morning Bulletin understands Queensland Police have been speaking with residents in Mount Morgan, who are being asked to stay alert.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has advised residents to keep up to date with the situation and be prepared to take action if anything changes.

QFES have warned the fire is burning in the vicinity of Mount Morgan, including Baree, Leydens Hill and Struck Oil.

People in the area asked to call Triple Zero immediately if they believe their property is under threat.

Fire at Struck Oil near Mr Morgan

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

•Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

•If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

•If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

•Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

•If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

•Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

•Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

•Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

•Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

•Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

•Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

•Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandEmergencyServices) and Twitter (@QldFES)

•Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

•Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

•For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

•For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

The next update will be provided when the situation changes.

11.50AM: RESIDENTS in parts of Struck Oil may soon be asked to evacuate as an out of control fire threatens homes in the area.

Police have closed the Razerback Rd to Leydens Rd while fire crews battle the blaze.

Crews are backburning and working to protect structures in the affected areas.

All roads to Mount Morgan have been closed off by police as crews work to extinguish the blaze, establish containment lines, and backburn.

Fire at Struck Oil near Mt Morgan

11.30AM: A WILDFIRE burning out of control near the Burnett Highway near Mt Morgan is threatening a number of homes.

Five crews are on scene currently and five more are on route.

Air support is believed to have been called to assist in extinguishing the fires in the Struck Oil, Baree, and Leydens Hill along Razorback Rd.

A grader has been requested to assist with establishing fire breaks in the area.

More to come.

Fire at Struck Oil near Mt Morgan

11.15AM: A NUMBER of homes are currently under threat in and around Mount Morgan and Razorback Rd as Queensland Fire and Emergency Fire Services rush to multiple fires.

Multiple rural and urban crews are responding to two vegetation fires on the Razorback Rd at Moongan, two vegetation fires on the Burnett Hwy at Baree, and a vegetation fire on Baree Rd in Mount Morgan.

Fire at Struck Oil near Mt Morgan

Backburning efforts are being undertaken now at a number of locations.

Police are also being called to the intersection of Johnsons Hill Rd and the Burnett Highway to conduct traffic control as a number of homes around that area are currently under threat.

More to come.