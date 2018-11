VISIT: The Premier is in the region to visit fire ravaged areas.

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has landed in Gladstone to assess the damage from the Deepwater fires.

She is here with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Katarina Carroll, and will shortly make their way to Miriam Vale.

The Premier also thanked firefighters who are working non-stop to the control the blaze.

This is a developing news story, more to come.