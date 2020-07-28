ROLLING: Rate rise for Livingstone as Budget handed down

INITIAL 9.45AM: LIVINGSTONE residents can expect a 2 per cent average rate and utilities rise in the next year with the measure this morning passed by Livingstone Shire councillors as part of 2020/21 Budget proceedings.

The Budget is the first for new Livingstone Mayor Andy Ireland, and one he hopes will get across the line smoothly on the basis that preparation is key.

This rate increase is in line with the Consumer Price Index figure for March 2020 at 2 per cent, Budget documents state.

The motion also states the effect of the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy recently issued valuations will apply from July 1, 2020.

This will mean that although Livingstone Shire Council is only collecting 1.3 per cent more in general rate revenue upon existing properties, the impact on individual ratepayers will be influenced by the change in valuation.

More to come.