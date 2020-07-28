Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An aerial image of the Cooee Bay area.
An aerial image of the Cooee Bay area.
Council News

ROLLING: Rate rise for Livingstone as Budget handed down

Darryn Nufer
28th Jul 2020 9:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INITIAL 9.45AM: LIVINGSTONE residents can expect a 2 per cent average rate and utilities rise in the next year with the measure this morning passed by Livingstone Shire councillors as part of 2020/21 Budget proceedings.

The Budget is the first for new Livingstone Mayor Andy Ireland, and one he hopes will get across the line smoothly on the basis that preparation is key.

This rate increase is in line with the Consumer Price Index figure for March 2020 at 2 per cent, Budget documents state.

The motion also states the effect of the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy recently issued valuations will apply from July 1, 2020.

This will mean that although Livingstone Shire Council is only collecting 1.3 per cent more in general rate revenue upon existing properties, the impact on individual ratepayers will be influenced by the change in valuation.

More to come.

livingstone budget livingstone shire council meeting mayor andy ireland rate rise
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: Catch up on some of the biggest headlines

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: Catch up on some of the biggest headlines

        News Find the links to the letters to the editors and other top stories here.

        This will be closest Aaron Payne Cup yet: NRL legend

        premium_icon This will be closest Aaron Payne Cup yet: NRL legend

        Sport Watch every game of the premier schoolboys competitions

        Woman waves knife at ‘slow driver’ in road rage incident

        premium_icon Woman waves knife at ‘slow driver’ in road rage incident

        News The complainant went to police with dashcam footage of Michelle Heather Heath. ...

        Livingstone budget ‘set to deliver’ for entire region

        premium_icon Livingstone budget ‘set to deliver’ for entire region

        News Why Mayor Andy Ireland is “really happy” with the budget he is set to hand down. ...