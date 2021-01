The answer, at 7.30pm Saturday night is Tony Williams.

According to the Electoral Commission’s formal vote count, Mr Williams is sitting at 22.43 per cent, ahead of second runner, Russell Claus at 16.85 per cent.

With nearly 12,000 votes counted, it’s still early days, but those two are ahead of Chris Hooper, in third place, at 14.86 per cent.

We’ll keep you posted.