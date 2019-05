Romp in the park: Lynda Underhill, Duncan Bentley, Rachelle Steinhardt and Samantha Kilmurray.

Romp in the park: Lynda Underhill, Duncan Bentley, Rachelle Steinhardt and Samantha Kilmurray. Allan Reinikka ROK310519aromp2

Dozens of young children and their families flocked to the Botanic Gardens yesterday to have some fun in the early winter sunshine.

Tiny tots were treated to facepainting, sandpits, sausage sizzles and musical performances.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Romp in the Park celebrates the diversity of languages within the home, culture and community.