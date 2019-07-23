Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup
Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup
Soccer

Ronaldo cleared of rape charges

by AP
23rd Jul 2019 5:45 AM

SOCCER star Cristiano Ronaldo won't face criminal charges after a woman accused him of raping her at a Las Vegas Strip resort in 2009.

Prosecutor Steve Wolfson said in a statement on Monday that after reviewing a new police investigation, he determined that sexual assault claims can't be proven beyond a reasonable doubt and no charge will be filed.

Ronaldo's lawyer, Peter Christiansen, wasn't immediately available to comment. Christiansen has said the sex was consensual.

Attorneys for Ronaldo's accuser, former model and schoolteacher Kathryn Mayorga, did not immediately respond to telephone, text and email messages.

The woman who accused Ronaldo of sexual assault, Kathryn Mayorga. Picture: Supplied.
The woman who accused Ronaldo of sexual assault, Kathryn Mayorga. Picture: Supplied.

She has a lawsuit pending against Ronaldo in US court in Las Vegas. It alleges he or those working for him allowed terms of a confidential financial settlement with Mayorga to become public.

More Stories

cristiano ronaldo football soccer
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    MORNING REWIND: Council's Adani incentives anger community

    MORNING REWIND: Council's Adani incentives anger community

    News From our top salon poll to a Rocky Council controversy and an Instagram influencer, keep up with our biggest stories

    • 23rd Jul 2019 8:00 AM
    'Culture of fear': Divisive rehab centre splits Rockhampton

    premium_icon 'Culture of fear': Divisive rehab centre splits Rockhampton

    News The conversation has spilled onto The Morning Bulletin website.

    You decide: Which salon is Central Queensland's best?

    You decide: Which salon is Central Queensland's best?

    News More than 1,000 nominations were received

    Surprise find in US Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier

    premium_icon Surprise find in US Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier

    News Take a look at one of the largest aircraft carriers in the world