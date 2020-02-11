Ronaldo gets $1.15 million birthday present

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been collecting cars for more than a decade, and his girlfriend has added another to the jaw-dropping collection.

GEORGINA Rodriguez sure knows the way to Cristiano Ronaldo's heart.

The gorgeous former shop assistant made sure he had the best 35th birthday ever, gifting him a stunning Mercedes G Wagon Brabus that can cost as much $A1.15 million, The Sun reports.

That brilliant SUV will sit nicely in his car garage, which already boasts some of the best motors money can buy.

The Portuguese football star has Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Bugattis, admitting to Piers Morgan in an interview he liked to have two of everything.

Take a look at Ronaldo's ace collection that a £500,000-per-week salary allows.

BUGATTI CHIRON, $4.14M

In 2017, Ronaldo's need for speed caused the mercurial forward splash the cash on a stunning silver Bugatti Chiron.

Incredibly, it can reach speeds of 418km/h, and does 0-60 in just under 2.5 seconds, not that Turin will allow him opportunity to drive it that fast with the city's busy traffic.

As we said, he likes two of everything, and this was the second Bugatti he bought - although he recently denied buying a third, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire, which was reckoned to be the most expensive car in the world ever at $14.15 million, and was snapped up by a mystery buyer last year.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Chiron

BUGATTI VEYRON, $2.53M

Only 450 Veyron 16.4 Grand Sports were built, so of course Ronaldo wanted a slice of that rarity pie.

It cost him £1.7m, and will only increase in value as the years go by.

The Portuguese legend bought the car as a treat after winning Euro 2016 with his country.

In terms of performance, it does 0-100 km/h in 2.6 seconds, and has an outer skin completely made of carbon fibre.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron

LAMBORGHINI AVENTADOR, $500,600

Simply because a Bugatti Veyron won't fulfil Ronaldo's love of fast cars, in the same year he bought that motor he splashed on a Lamborghini Aventador.

Made in 2011, it's the most celebrated model by the Italian car designer, and owned by footballers all over the world, not scored of the outlandish price.

Ronaldo celebrated his purchase on Instagram in 2016, with an outlandish picture with the caption: "Bom dia (good morning)".

Cristiano Ronaldo with his Lamborghini Aventador

ROLLS ROYCE CULLINAN, $635,280

Last year Ronaldo added a Cullinan to his collection, having previously owned a Rolls Royce Phantom worth around $635,280.

Showing his loyalty to his new employers, CR7 even personalised the interior with black and white leather.

Standing at five metres long, the Cullinan boasts a V12 engine and a horse power of 571.

It is the only SUV Rolls Royce have ever produced.

Cristiano Ronaldo with his Rolls Royce

CHEVROLET CAMARO, $67,300

Maybe he learned something from Sir Alex Ferguson about American cars, after all the former Manchester United boss drove a Chevrolet to training when he was Red Devils manager.

A more economic motor than others in his garage, the Camaro has a 6.2-litre V8 engine that delivers 453 horsepower.

It's cheaper than anything else he owns, and was bought in 2016 as a family car.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Chevrolet Camaro, the family car

FERRARI F12 TDF, $673,870

In 2017, Ronaldo bought an F12 TDF - another collector's item with only 799 made in the world.

It is certainly one of the favourites he owns, and is zippy with a top speed of 339km/h, and capable of doing 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds.

Needless to say, pet-friendly Ronaldo won't let his pooches in though.

Cristiano Ronaldo with his Mustang

RANGE ROVER SPORT, $192,500

A staple for every footballers' garage, the Range Rover Sport is the ultimate SUV for the rich and famous.

The model that Ronaldo drives is, of course, is the special edition, SVR.

It's Ronaldo's go-to motor when he drives to the Continassa training ground in Turin.

MERCEDES AMG GLE 63, $244,000

2016 was the year Ronaldo pumped his garage with supercar after supercar.

His AMG GLE 63 was a gift to himself for Christmas, and some present it is.

The SUV has a 612 horse power engine, and it can reach a top speed of 249km/h.

MCLAREN SENNA, $1.92M

A car made as a dedication to the legendary Brazilian racing driver Ayrton Senna, it would've set Ronaldo back around $1.92 million - with only 500 models ever made.

So enamoured by its performance on Top Gear, former presenter Jeremy Clarkson said of the McLaren Senna it has "rewritten the supercar rule book".

Powered by a twin-turbo charged V8 engine that produces 800 horse power, it can hit 0-100km/h in just 2.8 seconds.

Mikka Hakinen is another sports star who owns a McLaren Senna.

BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT, FROM $290,650

Ronaldo is believed to have started collecting cars from around 2009, when he was a Manchester United star.

He had a penchant for Bentley Continental GT in those early days, and collected several during his time at Old Trafford.

