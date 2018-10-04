Menu
Joeys rescued and cared for by WIRES volunteers at Ettrick. Susanna Freymark
Pets & Animals

Roo carers giving joeys a chance at life

by Susanna Freymark
3rd Oct 2018 12:00 PM
FRED and Liz Beckhaus have looked after so many joeys they paint the animal's toenails with different colours to remember their names.

Except Larry.

He has been with them for so long, the nail polish has worn off. They all know who he is.

Thirteen baby kangaroos currently reside at the Beckhaus property in Ettrick.

 

FURRY FRIENDS: WIRES volunteers Helen Norton , Fred Beckhaus and Liz Beckhaus feed the joeys by bottle in Ettrick. Susanna Freymark

As WIRES volunteers for the past 10 years, they are trained to look after macropods and are in the process of teaching neighbour Helen Norton how to care for the motherless joeys.

Feeding time is relatively calm as each joey climbs into a pillowcase and is fed special milk through a bottle.

Up close, the joeys are alert and rest comfortably in the arms of their carers.

They escaped the fate of their mother, most likely killed by a car, and despite their cuddly looks, human interaction is limited.

 

Joeys rescued and cared for by WIRES volunteer Liz Beckhaus at Ettrick. Susanna Freymark

The kangaroos and wallabies are "dehumanised" before they are released back into the wild.

"This was our dream, to set them free and watch them," Mr Beckhaus said.

 

Fred Beckhaus volunteers for WIRESand rescues kangaroos and wallabies and cares for them at Ettrick. Susanna Freymark

Their property is perched high above the valleys and the couple sit out the back or watch from their large living room window, the grassy slopes where kangaroos return after they're released.

"Kangaroos are not pets," Mr Beckhaus said.

"People think they're like Skippy, but they can become dangerous."

WIRES is always needing more volunteers and cash donations are welcomed.

    Local Partners