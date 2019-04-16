Why Candyman’s girls were attacked by a kangaroo

Just prior to being chased by a rogue kangaroo on his Helensvale mansion property are Gold Coast playboy tycoon Travers 'Candyman' Beynon's wife Taesha (left), and 'girlfriends' (from left) Amber, Vanesa, Gabi and Nisha. Picture: Clare Stramkowski

INFAMOUS playboy Travers 'Candyman' Beynon says he thought his wife and four "girlfriends" were exaggerating until he saw CCTV of a rogue kangaroo chasing them during a bikini shoot.

The Gold Coast tobacconist tycoon last night revealed one of his girlfriends suffered stomach grazes and badly hurt an ankle fleeing from the bounding marsupial.

The fivesome plus his executive assistant are seen frantically sprinting across his Helensvale mansion lawn to escape.

Scantily clad women leap the pool fence at Travers Beynon's 'Candy Shop Mansion' to escape a rampaging kangaroo. Picture: Instagram/candyshopmansion

In the footage - posted to his Candy Shop Mansion Instagram yesterday with a Jaws movie soundtrack - the bikini models race by, with one launching herelf into a pool and others clambering over a fence to safety. Soon after, the kangaroo comes bounding along behind them.

Mr Beynon said last night: "It was my wife Taesha and my four current girlfriends Nisha, Vanesa, Gabi, Amber.

Kangaroo drama with bikini girls at Candy Shop Mansion of Travers 'Candyman' Beynon at Helensvale on the Gold Coast. Posted to Instagram, with the tagline: "Kangaroo attack at the Candy Shop Mansion photo shoot."

"Gabi, who jumped the fence was hurt - she grazed all down her stomach and hurt her ankle quite badly."

Mr Beynon said he arrived home minutes later and confirmed the girls had been doing a bikini photo shoot prior to being chased.

"Our dog Sparti started chasing it round past the pool bar so Vanesa (who jumped in the pool) started chasing Sparti thinking he could be hurt by the kanagroo.

"The Kangaroo then stopped and decided it was time to change from flight to fight. The roo stopped, got up on its tail and began to chase after Sparti and Vanesa," Mr Beynon said.

"Vanesa was screaming 'RUN! RUN! RUN!' like a horror movie," Mr Beynon said, adding it was the first time one had ever attacked

""Vanesa ended up in the pool, Gabi over the fence and the other girls were stuck in the corner expecting to get attacked," he said.

The kangaroo then turned and ran from his property.

Travers 'Candyman' Beynon hears his wife Taesha (in white, left left) and his four 'girlfriends' Amber (yellow), Gabi (blue), Vanesa (black with blond hair) and Nisha recount being chased by a kangaroo mid bikini photo shoot on his Helensvale property the Candy Shop Mansion. Picture: Clare Stramkowski

"The girls were shaken but also laughing as nobody was seriously injured," he said.

"I thought they were exaggerating until I saw the footage on my security cameras.

"It's all I heard about for the whole day but it was hilarious - those girls were running from pure fear," he said.

It's unclear what happened to the kangaroo or where it went next.

Mr Beynon, who hosts a wild annual house party for hundreds of guests at the mansion, said: "It's not the first time I've seen a kangaroo on the property but the first time one has ever interacted."

In 2018 a kangaroo attacked three people and left a woman with a significant chest injury. In another incident, a woman was rushed to hospital after a kangaroo viciously scratched her.