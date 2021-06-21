Menu
Victoria Police were called to a golf course at Heritage Ave, Chirnside Park to respond to reports of multiple dead kangaroos. Picture: Alex Coppel
News

Roo golf course deaths investigated

by Evin Priest
21st Jun 2021 1:04 PM | Updated: 2:08 PM

Victoria Police say investigations are ongoing into the discovery of a number of dead kangaroos at Heritage Golf and Country Club, northeast of Melbourne.

Wildlife Victoria rescue officials said they were “deeply traumatised” after visiting the golf club regularly to respond to reports of kangaroo injuries and deaths on the property.

Wildlife Victoria chief executive Lisa Palma said the organisation had received a disproportionate amount of call-outs to the Heritage Golf and Country Club this month.

One of the kangaroos found dead at Heritage Golf and Country Club, northeast of Melbourne. Picture: supplied
On Saturday, Wildlife Victoria was called to the club when a local resident said they witnessed six deceased kangaroos in a driveway on the property.

The resident reported that one of the kangaroos was still alive but appeared to be too injured to move; the kangaroo required veterinary attention.

Upon arrival at the site, Wildlife Victoria’s lead veterinarian, Dr Natasha Bassett, could not find the injured kangaroo.

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Heritage Golf and Country Club. The club was contacted for comment.

Victoria Police confirmed to NCA NewsWire they were called to the golf club to assist with Wildlife Victoria reports.

“On Saturday, police were called to a golf course on Heritage Ave following reports a number of kangaroos were located deceased and one was injured,” a Victoria Police statement read.

“Victoria Police attended with a local vet to assist in locating the injured kangaroo. At this stage the circumstances of the incident are unclear and investigations are ongoing.”

It is also unclear which organisation is investigating the matter.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said all inquiries should be directed to Yarra Ranges Council.

Kangaroos at Heritage Golf and Country Club at Chirnside Park outside Melbourne. Picture: Alex Coppel
Ms Palma said seeing the dead kangaroos was disturbing.

“What we’re seeing is the result of an (alleged) prolonged and sustained attack on the kangaroos living at the property,” she said via a statement.

“Someone is clearly (allegedly) attempting to reduce kangaroo numbers on the grounds by stealth.

“I have personally attended some of these cases and am deeply traumatised and troubled by what I have seen.”

Ms Palma said Wildlife Victoria would be seeking a full investigation into recent kangaroo killings from the local Council, Victoria Police and the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning.

“Wildlife Victoria will be providing case files on all the incidents to the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning,” she said.

“This (alleged) unethical and cruel behaviour must stop.”

