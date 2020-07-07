Roof approvals skyrocket after severely damaging hailstorm

Damage from the April hailstorm in the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast region taken by Flashpro Roofing

ROCKHAMPTON and Livingstone councils have been inundated with applications for reroofing in the past two months, assumably due to the damage sustained in April’s severe hailstorm,

A hailstorm hit Central Queensland on April 19, with some pieces of hail bigger than grapefruits and the size of tennis balls.

Karen Simmons' son collects hail stones in Frenchville

The Morning Bulletin previously reported how local businesses Flashpro Roofing and AB Glazing, among many others companies, have been run off their feet.

Rockhampton Regional Council has granted 188 reroof approvals between April 19 and June 30.

This compares to six in the same period in 2019.

The hailstorm damaged countless whirlybirds, roofs and solar panels.

Rockhampton Regional Council homeowners need council approval to replace more than 20 per cent of a roof.

At Livingstone Shire Council, there were 171 reroof lodgements during the same period.

From April 19 to June 30 in 2019 there were 15 reroof approvals.

RACQ received almost 1000 insurance claims related to the hailstorm.

Pickles Auctions held an auction sale on June 19 with 141 hail damaged vehicles.