Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Smoke coming from the blaze at Brampton Court in Pimpama. Photo: Natallie Ward - Facebook
Smoke coming from the blaze at Brampton Court in Pimpama. Photo: Natallie Ward - Facebook
Environment

Roof caved in as Coast home destroyed by fire

Annie Perets
by and Emily Halloran & Annie Perets
19th Sep 2019 8:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE roof of a house in the Gold Coast's north has "caved in" after a fire started in a garage this morning.

Four firefighter crews, police and paramedics were called to Brampton Court in Pimpama about 7.30am.

It is understood a car went up in flames in the garage.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said about 15m by 20m of the single level brick home's roof had caved in.

As of 8am the fire was said to be under control but firefighters have yet to extinguish the blaze.

The house's residents are understood to have evacuated with their dog.

One person is being treated by paramedics for burns to their leg.

More to come.

More Stories

fire house fire

Top Stories

    New mine safety recommendations to be introduced

    premium_icon New mine safety recommendations to be introduced

    News Steps taken to ramp up safety measures to prevent occupational lung diseases.

    • 19th Sep 2019 7:23 AM
    Costigan’s call for CQ to see coal royalties fails

    premium_icon Costigan’s call for CQ to see coal royalties fails

    News RENEGADE North Queensland MP Jason Costigan will be hoping a Rockhampton...

    • 19th Sep 2019 7:16 AM
    ‘Abhorrent’ offence ‘Your behaviour was absolutely childish’

    premium_icon ‘Abhorrent’ offence ‘Your behaviour was absolutely childish’

    Crime A PENIS sprayed onto a wall directly across from a school, on a business wall and...

    New incentive to bring workers to Rocky

    premium_icon New incentive to bring workers to Rocky

    News Council implements new incentive policy in an effort to boost population and the...