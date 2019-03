Queensland Ambulance on its way to an accident.

8.20am: Emergency services are cutting a roof of a motor vehicle to access to occupants trapped after a two- vehicle crash near Rockhampton.

The accident happen about 8am on Ridgeland's Rd at Pink Lily near the corner of Kahl Rd.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services personnel are using hydraulic equipment to remove the roof of one of the vehicles.

There are no immediate details of the number of patients or the nature of their injuries.

More to follow.