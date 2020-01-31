Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Moranbah North Mine.
Moranbah North Mine.
Business

Roof fall after ‘geotechnical issue’ at CQ mine

Melanie Whiting
31st Jan 2020 3:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROOF fall has occurred at Anglo American’s Moranbah North mine, the mining giant has confirmed.

An Anglo American spokeswoman said no one was in the affected area at the time of the incident and there had been no injuries.

She said a “geotechnical issue” at the mine during development works resulted in the roof fall.

“We are taking every precaution to ensure that the situation is managed safely,” the spokeswoman said.

“We will provide an update regarding impacts in due course.

“Geotechnical and other specialists are on site and have begun a full investigation into the causes.”

The Mines Inspectorate was notified of the incident.

More to come.

anglo american mining moranbah north roof fall
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Central Queensland’s largest campdraft postponed

        premium_icon Central Queensland’s largest campdraft postponed

        Sport ‘It’s in no-one’s interest to present a sub-standard event, nor to proceed without certainty of cattle supply.’

        Revealed: The Rocky Ring Road map you need to see

        premium_icon Revealed: The Rocky Ring Road map you need to see

        News The $1b project is moving forward with work behind the scenes.

        CQ worker files a claim for $2.6m after spinal injury

        premium_icon CQ worker files a claim for $2.6m after spinal injury

        News Curtis Island worker Nicholas Wass sues over life-changing injury.

        Unexpected twist in Hills Hoist ‘eyesore’ saga

        premium_icon Unexpected twist in Hills Hoist ‘eyesore’ saga

        News Hills Hoist owner lands a small victory over clothes line fight.