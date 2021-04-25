Roofer busted with cocaine at GKI music festival

The picturesque Great Keppel Island where Levi Joel Minniecon was caught with cocaine.

A roofer was busted with cocaine while attending a music festival on Great Keppel Island last month.

Levi Joel Minniecon, 21, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to possessing the drug.

The court heard that on March 20, Minniecon dropped his wallet which was handed in to security who then passed it to police.

The wallet contained Minniecon’s ID and 0.5g of cocaine.

Minniecon is the latest in a growing list of roofers working in Central Queensland to fall foul of the law.

The court heard that Minniecon, who was working as a roofer but was now looking for other employment, had no previous criminal history.

Magistrate Jason Schubert placed him on a six-month good behaviour order with conditions and a $600 recognisance.

