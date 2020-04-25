Roofer inundated with calls for hailstorm damage

ALL HAIL: Nick Phillips’ roofing business is flat out following the hail storms that ripped through the region at the weekend causing widespread damage.

NICK Phillips could quadruple his Rockhampton-based roofing business and still not be able to keep up with the demand for work he has seen this week after Sunday’s hailstorm.

With residents desperate to get their homes repaired, the phone at Flashpro Roofing has been ringing off the hook this week. Mr Phillips estimates that for every call they answer, they miss another one or two.

“We’ve been absolutely inundated with make-safe requests and works,” he said.

Photos of damage from Sunday’s hailstorm in the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast region taken by Flashpro Roofing.

The company has eight staff, including one office employee.

“We’re a big company as it is and I could easy quadruple our company to do the work at the moment,” Mr Phillips said.

He said the properties and damage he has seen so far indicated the hailstorm had been worst towards the Capricorn Coast.

Mr Phillips said he hadn’t received any calls for repairs in Gracemere and in Rockhampton there was only some minor damage to property.

Properties in some parts of Bondoola and Byfield suffered the most hailstorm damage with the regions hit by hail stones bigger than grapefruits.

Mr Phillips, who has been in roofing for 16 years and established Flashpro five years ago, said whirlybirds have been decimated, roofing sheets split and new roofs have been absolutely shredded.

“The damage we have seen has just been insane,” he said.

He did however say the damage was not as bad as that done by cyclones Marcia, Debbie and Yasi.

While there was limited warning ahead of the hailstorm, Mr Phillips said his experiences with previous natural disasters meant he had plenty of supplies on hand.

He said he stocked lots of tarps to cater for just these types of situations and he has had no issues reordering supplies.

While the hailstorm left a path of destruction in its wake, Mr Phillips said residents were seemingly unfazed.

“CQ people are a tough bunch of people, we have been through some disasters,” he said.

While now busy repairing storm damage, Mr Phillips said the roofing industry has managed well despite the social restrictions put in place to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

“It hasn’t slowed us down from work at all, trading as normal,” he said. “The restrictions have made life a lot harder on jobs, you have to be mindful of the laws, can’t go up and shake someone’s hand.”

There have however been reports of insurance companies urging Capricorn Coast clients to take their work to Rockhampton and companies from down south temporarily setting up shop.

Mr Phillips said Flashpro Roofing has had some jobs taken off them in favour of out-of-town companies with some offering reduced rates.

“To be undercut from guys out of town, it’s pretty hard,” he said.

Mr Phillips said he urged all CQ residents to give local tradesmen and businesses preference.

“If they can, try and support local business and be prepared to wait the wait times,” he said.

A media spokesperson for Suncorp Insurance said their claims indicated the areas hit hardest by the hailstorm were Berserker, Adelaide Park and Allenstown. Most claims have been for dented panels and smashed windows on vehicles and roof damage to homes.

The spokesperson said Suncorp is working with local recommended repairers including Superior Auto Smash Repairs in Yeppoon.

The company is due to open a temporary hail assessment centre in Rockhampton to help get customers back on the road as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, RACQ data provided to The Morning Bulletin yesterday reveals the insurance agency had received 882 claims related to the hailstorm.

Of those, 539 were for motor vehicle claims and 343 for property claims

Yeppoon, Berserker and Barmaryee were the areas hardest hit with reports of roof damage, broken windows and damaged windscreens.

“This event has caused significant damage to thousands of vehicles and homes across central Queensland,” RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said.

“We’ve already received more than 850 claims in just a few days, with more to come.

“Many vehicles will have to be written off and replaced.”

Ms Ross defended the arrival of out-of-town repairers, saying there is a need to get the work done quickly

“RACQ members can choose their own repairer if they wish, but we also have to balance supporting local tradespeople with the need to get our members mobile and back in their homes as soon as possible,” she said.

“That’s why we also offer our own approved repairers.

“We also know there are essential workers in CQ who are relying on their vehicles to be able to go to work, so please know we’re doing everything we can to get you back on the road as soon as possible.”

FLASHPRO ROOFING