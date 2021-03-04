Roofer just avoids jail after drunken Giddy Goat incident

A roofer based in Central Queensland for work has narrowly avoiding going to jail after a drunken pub incident.

Jack Desmond Pullman, 24, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on February 25 to charges including public nuisance in the vicinity of a licensed premises and obstructing police while intoxicated.

The court heard that at 2.30am on January 16, police were flagged down by staff at the Giddy Goat in Rockhampton in relation to an incident at the front of the venue.

Police officers responded and saw two security officers restraining Pullman on the ground.

Pullman had to be handcuffed and while being walked to a police vehicle, he resisted and yelled abuse, calling the officers “c---s”.

Once Pullman was in the police car, police officers spoke to security who said Pullman had earlier been refused entry to the venue because of his level of intoxication.

Security officers said Pullman had refused to leave and started wrestling them.

The court was told Pullman had several previous entries on his history for offences at licensed premises.

Pullman’s solicitor Cam Schroder said Pullman, of Brisbane, was working in CQ fixing roofs which had been damaged by hail.

Mr Schroder asked Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale to consider wholly suspending any jail sentence, which “would be like a guillotine hanging over his (Pullman’s) head”.

Ms Beckinsale said she had to impose a sentence that would deter Pullman and others.

Pullman was sentenced to two months’ jail, wholly suspended for 12 months.

He was also fined $1700 and ordered to complete 40 hours of community service within the next year.

Convictions were recorded.

