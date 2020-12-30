Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Roofer slips up riding motorbike while unlicensed

Kerri-Anne Mesner
30th Dec 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A unlicensed motorcyclist rode to drop his girlfriend at the bank.

Talon Reginald Petzler, 19, pleaded guilty on December 14 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving unlicensed.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police intercepted Petzler at Aquatic Place at 2.40pm on October 4 riding a black Kawasaki with a passenger.

He said checks revealed Petzler was unlicensed.

Sgt Janes said Petzler told police he was dropping his girlfriend at the bank.

The court heard the full-time roofer had been disqualified from driving for one month and had not renewed his licence afterwards.

He was fined $250 and a traffic conviction was recorded.

rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt unlicensed driver
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Green virus’ on a rising curve

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Green virus’ on a rising curve

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Does Yeppoon CBD need a facelift?

        Premium Content Does Yeppoon CBD need a facelift?

        News Find out what has Councillor Adam Belot seeing red.

        Syphilis, gonorrhoea, influenza on CQ watch list this year

        Premium Content Syphilis, gonorrhoea, influenza on CQ watch list this year

        News See the number of communicable diseases reported in the region throughout 2020.