Roofer slips up riding motorbike while unlicensed

A unlicensed motorcyclist rode to drop his girlfriend at the bank.

Talon Reginald Petzler, 19, pleaded guilty on December 14 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving unlicensed.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police intercepted Petzler at Aquatic Place at 2.40pm on October 4 riding a black Kawasaki with a passenger.

He said checks revealed Petzler was unlicensed.

Sgt Janes said Petzler told police he was dropping his girlfriend at the bank.

The court heard the full-time roofer had been disqualified from driving for one month and had not renewed his licence afterwards.

He was fined $250 and a traffic conviction was recorded.