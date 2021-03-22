Roofers working in CQ fall foul of the law

Roofers working in Central Queensland, many who have come from other areas, have been appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court in recent weeks. GENERIC FILE PHOTO.

Roofers working in Central Queensland, many who have come from other areas, have been appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court in recent weeks. GENERIC FILE PHOTO.

Roofers working in Central Queensland, many from other regions who have been called in to repair hail damage, have been falling foul of the law.

No less than four of them have fronted Yeppoon Magistrates Court in recent weeks for crimes that are largely alcohol fuelled.

Here are some of the cases:

Roofer just avoids jail after drunken Giddy Goat incident

A roofer based in Central Queensland for work has narrowly avoiding going to jail after a drunken pub incident.

Jack Desmond Pullman, 24, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on February 25 to charges including public nuisance in the vicinity of a licensed premises and obstructing police while intoxicated. >>>READ FULL STORY HERE

Man fined after jetski sinks in Rosslyn Bay

A man charged with drink-driving a jetski that sank in Rosslyn Bay at night, has copped a hefty fine.

Timothy Shane Bailey, 27, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on February 11 to being under the influence while in charge of a personal water craft, and as the owner of a such a vessel, abandoning it after an accident and failing to report the incident to marine authorities.

Bailey’s solicitor said Bailey, a roofer, went over to Great Keppel Island for a work party and didn’t initially intend on drinking. >>>READ FULL STORY HERE

‘Dangerous’: Seriously slow driver a giveaway for police

When Thomas Paul Ingham, 42, drove “considerably under” the speed limit, he was an easy target for police.

In Yeppoon Magistrates Court on March 4, Ingham pleaded guilty to drink-driving on February 13 when he blew a dangerously high reading of 0.203.

The court heard Ingham was a roofer who had moved to the region from the Sunshine Coast for work. >>>READ FULL STORY HERE

Iwasaki resort trespasser broke into gym to workout

Michael Jordan Joos, 20, trespassed at the closed Iwasaki resort at Yeppoon, gaining access to a gym there and having a workout.

The roofer from Gympie pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on March 11 to gaining unlawful entry to a business.

The court heard Joos and another male were captured on CCTV security footage at the venue, which is closed to the public. >>>READ FULL STORY HERE

