Harris a hybrid of legendary trio

Online polls on day one of the second Test compared Marcus Harris with Chris Rogers, David Warner and Justin Langer, and the verdict was split.

Langer came out just in front but perhaps the readers got it right - he's a little bit of all three.

Harris displayed some of Warner's fearlessness, Langer's grit and Rogers' technical poise in an innings which will surely grow in stature as the match progresses.

Batting was made to look easy by the way Harris got himself out of the blocks, but the difficulties of this new Perth pitch became bleedingly obvious by the time Harris was finally out for 70 off an almost unplayable delivery.

Harris has joked that his name could be "Marcus David Langer Rogers" for all his similarities to some of Australia's most recent and successful Test openers.

The 26-year-old is trying to carve his own path and Friday's assured 70 off 141 balls suggests he will give himself every chance of making a name for himself.

"He's got a really good understanding of his game and I thought the way he played showed great discipline today," said Test great Brad Haddin on Fox Cricket.

Harris showed the fight that made Langer special. batting.

"It's one of those wickets where you feel like any ball could have your name on it at any stage but I thought he handled himself really well."

The bounce part-time off-spinner Hanuma Vihari got to jag up nastily and take Harris' edge was brutal to say the least.

Mark Waugh declared in commentary that 300 in the first innings would win Australia the Test match and the foundation set by Harris formed the cornerstone.

Harris, at times, looked the image of David Warner. Picture: AAP

Harris drove brilliantly early and found the boundary on 10 occasions in a knock that didn't offer a chance until he was 60 and offered a hot chance off Mohammed Shami that was put down at slip.

Another left-handed West Australian, Test great Mike Hussey presented Harris with his debut baggy green cap in Adelaide last week.

Hussey's advice to Harris was to not change a thing.

Harris showed the patience of Chris Rogers. Picture: Getty

If you think you've got to adjust your game because you're stepping up from Sheffield Shield cricket to Test cricket, you're setting yourself up to fail.

Harris has heeded the advice.

Talkative, cheeky and chirpy by nature, Harris is comfortable but not cocky and has impressed the elder members of the Australian dressing room by simply being himself.

Out in the middle, Harris was also true to himself and played a way that would have made Warner, Rogers and particularly Langer proud.

