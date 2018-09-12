Rookie 'put everything on the line' for shot with Capras

RISING STAR: CQ Capras lock Jamie Hill won Players' Player and Rookie of the Year at the club's awards night.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Jamie Hill's emergence as a force for the CQ Capras is the story of the season, according to outgoing coach Kim Williams.

The rising star received dual honours at the club's presentation dinner, being named the Players' Player and Rookie of the Year.

Hill, who hails from Penrith, was playing in Sydney and reached out to Williams in the hope of getting a start in the Intrust Super Cup.

"He didn't have to say yes but I'm glad he gave me that opportunity. It's been a great season,” Hill said.

"It was good to cap off my first year in the Intrust Super Cup like that.

"I definitely didn't expect it. It was a bit of a shock but I'm happy to come away with those two awards.

"Kim made the job very simple for me and I just tried to go out there every weekend and do the same thing and it seemed to work for me.”

Williams said it was a great achievement and a great reward for a young player willing to "put everything on the line” to advance his football career.

"He sort of came out of nowhere. He was a guy who contacted me looking for an opportunity,” Williams said.

"He left a job down there, he left his family and he came up here to a place where he knew nobody at all.

"It was all based on one phone call that he was proactive enough and confident enough to make himself and it's worked out really well for him.”

Hill averaged 15 carries and 36 tackles in the 23 games he played, and won five man of the match awards.

Williams said the talented lock had not gone unnoticed by others in the competition.

"He's not just made a name for himself in this club, he's well known throughout this competition as a high-quality player,” he said.

"I know other clubs have approached him and it doesn't surprise me at all.

"I hope he stays here, the club needs players and people like him.

"He can be a 200-game player in this competition, without a doubt.

"He's only 21, he could have 10 years left in him, and it wouldn't surprise me if he gets to a higher level just the type of determined character he is.”