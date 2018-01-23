Menu
Rookwood breakthrough: Business case release info revealed

ROOKWOOD SITE: The Rookwood Weir could be emerging at this location in the not too distant future. Contributed
Leighton Smith
by

AFTER the newly formed Queensland cabinet met yesterday, information was released giving CQ a reason to hope about Rookwood Weir.

Queensland's Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham revealed his primary concern when making a decision on the business case for the Rookwood Weir project was giving value for money for local taxpayers.

"I will release the business case this month, and the taxpayers of Central Queensland will be able to do the sums themselves," Dr Lynham said.

He acknowledged the hard work of local MPs Rockhampton's Barry O'Rourke and Keppel's Brittany Lauga in pressing this region's case already with both him and other ministers.

Dr Lynham also emphasised that the Federal Government's $130m contribution would make up less than half the estimated cost for this project.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has urged them to get on with the job of approving the long awaited Rookwood Weir project.

Ms Landry said according to Rookwood Weir's Environmental Impact Statement, the project promised to create more than 200 construction jobs over two years and provide a $1billion economic boom to the region, delivering 2100 ongoing jobs

The project was also expected to greatly increase water security for Rockhampton, Gladstone and the Capricorn Coast.

She has impatiently awaited the Queensland Government's final decision on Rookwood Weir since successfully lobbying the Federal Government in 2016 to commit $130million towards the construction of the vital piece of water infrastructure.

"It is 569 days since the federal election and Central Queenslanders no longer care why this project has been stalled, they just want it built," Ms Landry said.

"The CQ economy is going backwards while the rest of the state, especially the south-east corner, gets showered with major infrastructure.

"We've seen thousands of jobs lost in the last 12 months in this region.

"It simply isn't good enough to have projects like Rookwood Weir sitting on the bench, not getting a run."

During the state election, a Gladstone Water Board report to the State Government was leaked suggesting the project was a must-have for the region and suggested immediate action be taken to make the infrastructure project a reality.

"What this leaked report showed was that this project is a go-er and we need to get moving for the sake of CQ," Ms Landry said.

"I've had discussions with the mayor and Mr O'Rourke and there is plenty of good will locally to get this project going.

"We need state cabinet to put jobs for CQ at the top of their priorities and build Rookwood Weir. With any dollars being spent we do have to be accountable to our taxpayers," Mr O'Rourke said.

"As I've said all the way along, if it's financially viable, I'm 100 per cent supportive of Rookwood Weir."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Local Partners