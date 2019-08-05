Rookwood 'cost blow-out' is not all it seems

ROOKWOOD Weir will be built and and will be delivered on budget despite a massive hike in the cost of concrete.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said the weir was being redesigned, which would counteract the cost blow out estimated at $40million.

"The LNP claims the State Government is now seeking more money,” he said.

"This is untrue. After some initial conversations between the Premier and the Prime Minister, we have asked SunWater to redesign the project to keep it within budget.

"Quite simply, the experts have told us they will need longer than initially hoped to do the job properly and we've listened to them.

"Anyone familiar with civil construction projects would know these things happen, but the important thing is that we listen to the people who know what they are doing.”

Mr O'Rourke denied accusations that Labor was opposed to the weir and had intentionally delayed it.

He said the reality was, Rookwood Weir was a "big, complex project and we are following the advice from Sunwater”.

Natural Resources Minister, Anthony Lynham was in Rockhampton on Friday and said the State Government was trying to mitigate the rising construction costs by eliminating plans for the weirs flood gates.

"The weir becomes easier to build and maintain, without compromising its value, minus gates, so that's been a simple call to make,” Dr Lynham said.

"These soaring concrete prices mean SunWater has had to seek fresh design input so we can get on with delivering this important piece of infrastructure and the jobs that will flow with it.”

Mr "O'Rourke said while he hoped there wouldn't be an increase in concrete costs and that it would be delivered as soon as possible, he said he wouldn't commit to an "arbituary timeline to suit political interests”.

"I believe the decision to reconfigure the project to fit within budget is the right one,” he said.

"The good news is the preliminary work on this project will start in the coming weeks when Rockhampton council workers begin the Thirsty Creek Rd upgrade.

"I'll be thrilled to see work getting under way and will be cheering the jobs this project will bring to CQ, both during construction and once in operation.”

AMIDST all the political carrying-on from the LNP on Friday, I'm afraid the real story around Rookwood Weir has been pushed into the background.

I'm not interested in yet another tit for tat over this issue, but I do need to correct the record and make sure facts, not the falsehoods currently being peddled, are at the centre of this discussion.

This is the headline point from the minister's announcement on Friday: Rookwood Weir is going ahead and will be delivered on budget. The LNP claims the State Government is now seeking more money.

This is untrue: after some initial conversations between the Premier and the Prime Minister, we have asked Sunwater to redesign the project to keep it within budget.

The minister said as much in Friday's Bully and he said it again publicly on Friday. Anyone who claims otherwise either wasn't paying attention or is wilfully misrepresenting the truth.

The LNP also claims Labor opposes the weir and has intentionally delayed it.

This is another silly and false claim - the reality is this is a big, complex project and we are following the advice from Sunwater. Quite simply, the experts have told us they will need longer than initially hoped to do the job properly and we've listened to them. Anyone familiar with civil construction projects would know these things happen, but the important thing is that we listen to the people who know what they are doing.

From the LNP's response, I gather they would have preferred we went against expert advice and insisted the project meet an arbitrary timeline to suit political interests.

Let me be clear, I'd rather there hadn't been an increase in concrete costs associated with this project and I want to see it delivered as soon as possible.

However, I live in the real world and I believe the decision to reconfigure the project to fit within budget is the right one.

The good news is the preliminary work on this project will start in the coming weeks when Rockhampton council workers begin the Thirsty Creek Rd upgrade.

I'll be thrilled to see work getting under way and will be cheering the jobs this project will bring to CQ, both during construction and once in operation.

Barry O'Rourke

Member for Rockhampton