Rookwood decision won't be delayed by Barnaby dramas

HAPPIER TIMES: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce tour a farm on the outskirts of Rockhampton to talk about the proposed Rookwood Weir in 2016. Chris Ison ROK271016cpm5

THE federal government has provided greater clarity on whether the Barnaby Joyce saga would delay the final decision on Rookwood Weir.

Despite being sworn in as Minister for Infrastructure and Transport in December, the Rookwood Weir project still lies within Mr Joyce's realm of responsibility.

With Mr Joyce taking a week's leave to get his personal affairs in order and let the dust settle over his involvement in the staffer affair scandal, questions were raised regarding the impact it would have on the timeline for a final federal funding decision for the Rookwood.

According to a federal government spokesman, the final decision does not lie with the Deputy Prime Minister, it lies with Cabinet.

"Before it reaches Cabinet, the business case needs to be interrogated by Infrastructure Australia,” he said.

CQUniversity's economics professor John Rolfe said an agreement between federal and state governments in the mid 1990s, that meant that the federal government would no longer fund water infrastructure projects if they weren't financially viable.

Consequently, after Rookwood Weir's business case was publicly released in late January, Infrastructure Australia has since been closely considering it weighing up the economic benefits and financial costs in addition to social, environmental and sustainability impacts was required to be conducted for the project.

"The business case was sent to IA the week before last and the general consensus is that a period of at least eight weeks will elapse before they are finished with it,” the spokesman said.

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan said he welcomed the Queensland Government's commitment to fund half the cost of Rookwood Weir after the federal government previously committed $132 million to kick start the project.

"We have already taken steps to have Infrastructure Australia review the Queensland state business case for Rookwood, which is a requirement for all projects worth over $100 million,” Senator Canavan said.

"We expect this process to only take a couple of months.

"We only received the Queensland business case recently, but I know that Michelle Landry, Ken O'Dowd and myself are as keen as mustard to get this project off the ground.”

With the increased clarity on the government's timeline, we should expect the federal government to make a Rookwood Weir announcement in early to mid April.

