Rookwood progress ‘an absolute disgrace’: Landry

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry has attacked the Queensland Government for its slow progress on Rookwood Weir.

On Monday it was revealed the next stage of Central Queensland’s $352 million project would start this week with the commencement of a $2.2 million Capricorn Highway intersection upgrade at Gogango.

But Ms Landry took exception to a comment made by Queensland’s Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham who had pumped up Labor’s progress on the critical water infrastructure project.

Mr Lynham said: “This is more progress on Rookwood Weir - still only funded by the Palaszczuk Government.”

That prompted Ms Landry to launch a scathing attack in which she described Labor’s handling of Rookwood Weir as “an absolute disgrace”.

“With these projects between the State and Federal Government, the State Government does the work and when there is progression we give them the money,” Ms Landry said.

“For him (Mr Lynham) to say that we haven’t given them any money, well he knows very well how it works.

“We have the money - $176.1 million in budget - so that when they do the necessary work, we can start giving them the money.

“But at this stage all they’ve done is road projects. They’ve done no work on the weir.”

Ms Landry said another thing that bothered her was the uncertainty around water levels.

“They’re playing around with these figures of high ­priority water, medium ­priority water and all the rest of it

“They’re making out they are big heroes with all of these road projects that they’re doing, but they haven’t started the construction of it (weir) yet.

“I’m not involved in the (funding) negotiations (between State and Federal Governments) but usually there has to be some sort of milestone reached before they get the money.

“And they certainly haven’t reached any milestones.

“They’ve spent a lot of money on consulting, but they haven’t done too much with the actual construction of the Rookwood Weir.

“This (weir) was supposed to be finished by next year and they haven’t even started.

“You think when we’ve had this drought, that this would have been their first priority.

“But between Rookwood Weir and Paradise Dam, it has just been an absolute disgrace as far as I’m concerned.”

Mr Lynham fired some shots back at Ms Landry yesterday.

“The proof is in the crew in the hard hats and hi vis on Thirsty Creek Road and at Gogango today,” he said.

“We’re building it - we’re funding it.

“I’d encourage the Member for Capricornia to follow the example of colleague Senator Scarr, who has offered the State money for Paradise Dam at Bundaberg.

“Finally, we’ve found an LNP politician who wants to fund a dam.”