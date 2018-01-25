Rookwood scrap 'a disgrace': Flynn MP O'Dowd's attack

Ken O'Dowd with a farmer at the pump station on the river bank.

FLYNN MP Ken O'Dowd is "fed up with the scrap over Rookwood Weir” and is determined to see both the federal and state governments sit down and get work underway.

Mr O'Dowd, who describes himself as a passionate agriculture advocate, said the scrap over Rookwood was a disgrace.

"Water infrastructure is just as essential for the agricultural industry and life in regional centres as it is in the big cities,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"At the 2016 election, the Federal Government committed to funding $130 million towards the construction of this project.

"It is a project that would not only deliver water but also deliver jobs, exports and prosperity to Central Queensland.

"The Turnbull Coalition Government is committed to building 100 dams across the nation knowing water means life, water means jobs, water means security for the future.

He said the Federal Government had previously committed to funding this project 50:50.

"Taking a similar, considered approach in the light of the release of the business case would not be an unreasonable one,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"Farmers along the several rivers that make up the mighty Fitzroy River catchment have been given a gift for all Central Queenslanders to share.

"Central Queenslanders have waited long enough, let's put the politicking aside and get everyone to the table to find the viable solution for how this gift of water can be shared.

"Analysis of the business case has outlined storage levels in Rockhampton could fall from full to below minimum operating levels within nine months.

"Modelling by the Gladstone Area Water Board in 2013 estimates a 10 per cent probability of below desired water capacity by 2020 and a 50% per cent probability by 2030.

"This clearly shows it's not only the rural users of water that will benefit but the more densely populated cities as well.”