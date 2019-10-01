Rookwood showdown with rival rally plans

ROCKHAMPTON’S Riverbank will be the scene of a potentially epic showdown between two competing rallies on opposite sides of the Rookwood Weir debate.

State Labor plans to host a counter-rally at the same place and time as Capricornia MP Michelle Landry’s riverbank ‘Fight for the Real Rookwood Weir Rally’ on Thursday.

Angry with the Queensland Government’s decision to scale down the size of Rookwood Weir from the original 76,000ML to 54,000ML to meet the $352 million budget, Ms Landry called for people to dress in green to attend her protest rally demanding the “real” Rookwood be built.

CHANGE OF PLANS: A revised plan for the Rookwood Weir project was expected to have a reduced water capacity.

With the price tag allegedly blown out to $566 million by the cost of concrete, and the Federal Government said to be unwilling to contribute any more money, the Queensland Government maintained that a scaled down version was the only way the project would proceed.

In an email circulated to branch members, Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga called on supporters to don plain red shirts to attend the counter-protest aimed at reducing media exposure to the LNP’s “continuous barrage of untruths” around the construction Rookwood Weir.

Labor’s slogan for the rally will be, “Where’s the money, Michelle?”

Questioned about the counter rally, Ms Landry expressed disappointment about Labor continuing to “play games with farmers’ livelihoods” by trying to drown out their voices with this “stunt” to ensure their political survival.

Ms Landry said their rally was to ensure farmers, graziers and landholders had the water security they needed and to protect Queensland’s agricultural sector through one of the worst droughts in living memory.

WATER WORRIES: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry is concerned that a reducing capacity Rookwood Weir will impact on Rockhampton's future water security.

She was unable to find any correspondance from the State Government about the price blowout or structural design changes with Rookwood Weir.

“We want a full list of costings to determine how there could possibly be $200 million cost blowout in only 12 months,” Ms Landry said.

The rival rallies start on Thursday morning at 9am at the Rockhampton Riverbank Precinct.

