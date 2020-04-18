Rookwood Weir workers camp details revealed

PLANS: 3D renders of the workers’ accommodation at Thirsty Creek Rd for Rookwood Weir.

EMPLOYEES for the construction of Rookwood Weir are still expected to be sourced from Rockhampton, despite a workers’ camp in motion.

The workers’ accommodation camp proposed for the Gogango site is estimated to be sustained for two years, the ­estimated construction period for the project, after which the camp will be removed and land will be rehabilitated.

The Morning Bulletin revealed earlier this week a development application had been submitted to Rockhampton Regional Council for a non-resident workforce accommodation for 250 people at 1486 Thirsty Creek Rd, Gogango.

Landowner Larry Acton is favourable of the camp and has been a long-time supporter of the project.

The 1015ha subject site is ­located 50km west of Rockhampton and 16km north of the Gogango township.

Workers would be bussed out and sleep in the accommodation overnight to keep in line with fatigue management.

The application states the location of the proposed camp is 2km northeast of the project construction site (right bank).

The camp will have a footprint of about 8.45ha and will be fully fenced.

It will contain a series of self-contained accommodation units with ensuite facilities (shower and toilet) and onsite amenities including a kitchen and dining area and laundry facilities.

A gym and barbecue area may also be included.

There will be ancillary office spaces with meeting and training rooms to accommodate up to 80 people.

An onsite workshop is also proposed for the general maintenance of vehicles and storage.

Up to 120 onsite carparking spaces are proposed, with sufficient vehicle manoeuvring space for buses and other large service vehicles.

The site is not connected to all urban services due to the rural location.

It is connected to electrical infrastructure but not water, sewer or telecommunication infrastructure.

The application notes the camp will include supplementary electricity supply from onsite generators and provision is made for the onsite storage and management of water and sewerage.

Water will be sourced from either onsite bores or water allocation arrangements and will be treated to the appropriate standard.

The application states “engagement of a local workforce” is “a first priority”.

The majority of the workforce are predicted to come from the Rockhampton area, which is one-and-a-half hours’ driving time of the site.

The camp is proposed to ­reduce “excessive travel and travel time, decreasing shift lengths, as well as reducing other health and safety factors including road vehicle accidents and negative community impacts due to increased road use.”

The workforce accommodation camp is described as a “cost-efficient and lifestyle-focused accommodation solution for the project employees and contractors”.

The camp will allow for all accommodation and meal requirements, “leaving workers to focus upon their core operational activities and without having to add the three hours of travel each day and the associated fatigue risk”.

It is stated Rookwood Weir has an estimated construction period of two years and the use of the camp would cease, after which “all structures and infrastructure will be removed and the development footprint rehabilitated to the pre-development state”.

The Rookwood Weir construction program is based on a likely two-year build that will include works within the wet and dry seasons.

The dry season construction period coincides with the winter period that has reduced daylight hours.

It is further noted there will be local employment at the camp in the form of camp operations, catering, housekeeping, maintenance and service jobs for local businesses and residents.

Temporary construction workers will also generate increased demand for goods and services, stimulating local and regional economic activity.

The application notes there was a pre-lodgement meeting with Rockhampton Regional Council in September 2017, of which the council was supportive.

A pre-lodgement meeting was also held with Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning in September 2017 and following a various assessment aspect and referral triggers, a second meeting was held in November 2018.

The application was lodged to the council by Gideon Town Planning on behalf of SunWater and is under assessment as officers have requested further information.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the news of the first steps under way for the accommodation camp was good to see.

“We’re still pushing ahead with projects like this and supporting jobs in regions just like Rockhampton,” she said.

ROOKWOOD PLANS: Sunwater has released a number of images showing the design and orientation of Rookwood Weir.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said the ­workers’ camp would be about 16km northwest of Gogango for crews working 10 days on, four days off to build the weir.

Work is continuing on almost $10 million worth of road upgrades at Thirsty Creek Rd and the Capricorn Highway intersection at Gogango.

“It’s all systems go for Rookwood Weir,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“The final project partner will design and construct the camp for its workforce once they’re appointed mid-year.

“But SunWater has got the ball rolling on the development application so work can start and those much-needed local jobs flow as quickly as possible.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the onsite accommodation meant multiple benefits for locals and workers building the weir – including extra jobs.

“The most positive news right now as the Covid-19 crisis hits our local businesses and jobs is that the camp will create jobs,” she said.

“The camp will need people and suppliers in catering, housekeeping and maintenance.

“Workers won’t be driving to and from site before and after shifts, which reduces ­traffic for locals and fatigue and accident risks for workers.

“And with the workforce onsite, critical construction ­activities, such as concrete pours, can start and finish early each day.”

SunWater needs to appoint the major contractor mid-year to start construction by April 2021, for wet commissioning in January 2024.

Local businesses are encourage to register their interest to supply goods and services on the project’s dedicated web registry.

More than 200 Central Queensland businesses have already registered at rookwoodweir.icn.org.au.