Rookwood works ramp up

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke at the Thirsty Creek Rd upgrade linking the Capricorn Highway with the Rookwood Weir construction site.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke at the Thirsty Creek Rd upgrade linking the Capricorn Highway with the Rookwood Weir construction site.

THE next stage of Central Queensland’s $352 million Rookwood Weir project will start tomorrow.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said local workers from Civil Mining and Construction would begin the $2.2 million Capricorn Highway intersection upgrade at Gogango on Tuesday.

“This is more progress on Rookwood Weir – still only funded by the Palaszczuk Government,” Dr Lynham said.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke welcomed the local jobs and the latest milestone.

“That’s 15 more CQ people who are part of a region-building project,” he said.

Assistant Education Minister and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said locals could expect ongoing jobs to flow, with a multi-million dollar bridge contract to be awarded next month.

“Rookwood Weir is delivering for CQ already with jobs for locals, and tangible progress on site,” she said.

The Gogango project will upgrade the road to provide safe access for large earthmoving machinery and construction vehicles travelling to the weir site.

Meanwhile, the 25-strong Rockhampton Regional Council crew is making good progress on the $7.5 million upgrade at nearby Thirsty Creek Road.

Work on culverts, floodways and cattle crossings two-thirds complete, while final road widening works are underway.

The overall project is now nearly 30 per cent complete and on track for completion in June this year.

Dr Lynham said the benefits of Rookwood Weir would extend well beyond the jobs.

“It will provide opportunities for increased agricultural and industrial development, and jobs, as well as water security for the region,” he said.

The successful tender for the main weir package is due to be announced in mid-2020, while the contract to upgrade Riverslea Bridge will be awarded in April.

Sunwater CEO Nicole Hollows said work at Gogango was scheduled to be completed by mid-2020, weather permitting.

Local businesses continue to register their interest to supply goods and services on the project’s dedicated web registry.

About 136 Central Queensland businesses have already registered.

Following last year’s project cost blowout and a failed request for the Federal Government to provide additional funding, the Queensland Government was forced to go back to the drawing board to redesign a scaled-down version of Rookwood Weir.