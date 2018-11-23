Room for the whole family and more in this Rockyview home

SPACE AND MORE: This family home is in three zones for the perfect living for an extended family or those with teenagers.

THIS home is perfect for those with a large family or even house mates.

Featured as The Morning Bulletin's House of the Week, 29 Bunya road at Rockyview offers more than meets the eye.

The home is split in the middle, with the main kitchen, dining and lounge room centrally located.

On either side, there are bedrooms and a media room.

Semi-detached from the house is a granny flat. This is a one-bedroom residence with an ensuite with a bath and shower, a walk-in robe and kitchen and living/dining area.

This flat can accommodate someone with mobility issues as a ramp has been installed and the bathroom has hand rails.

If this doesn't draw you to the home, the extra-large patio out the back leads you to a tranquil pool.

Inside the home, the double glass and timber doors open to the main dining area which leads to the patio through glass screen doors.

The kitchen has neutral colours on the cupboards accented with a grey splashback and black benchtops.

A shaped island bench in the middle includes a breakfast bar for stools around it.

There is also a walk-in pantry for all the storage you need.

And for all the baking and cooking, there is even two ovens.

These neutral tones have been carried out through the home and are featured in the bathroom and laundry.

The bathrooms feature tiles that go up through the shower walls and accented assorted tiles around the basin.

The media room is carpeted and features in-built shelves along one wall.

The main home has five main bedrooms all which have ceiling fans. Two of each have their own ensuite and a main bathroom.

The main area also has the media room and an separate office and storage space.

29 Bunya road:

Listed at $829,000

7 bedroom, 4 bathrooms

7 garage spaces

1 bedroom granny flat (wheelchair friendly)

Concrete fenced pool

Outdoor shed

Built in 2015

10 mintues to the shops

Contact Jason Rayner on 0422 390 391

Outside, it gets even bigger.

The property sits on just under half a hectare, so there is plenty of room to run around.

Down the back of the block, far away to block the noise and racket, is a fully-powered shed.

In the yard, some gardens have been established.

There are some plants down the driveway and around the house has been turfed.

The pool itself is concreted in a rectangle shape and is secured inside fenced.

There is even seven garage spaces including a garage in the home.

The home is just 10 minutes away from the Parkhurst shopping centre and CQUniversity.

Agent representing the property, Jason Rayner of Mr Real Estate said the property is a "rare opportunity to have three generations living under the roof”.

He said the granny flat is still within "arm's length” and it would suit a close-knit family.

The multi-generational designed home comes from a bit of Italian influence, as the extended families like to live together.

"People can pool their money and buy a luxurious home and kept it in the family for years to come,” Mr Rayner said.

"Perhaps one day they will share in the house in a different fashion.

"If you miss Grandma's baking and Mum's housework, you could fit into this house nicely.

"It offers bigger families a chance to live together without being on top of each other "

The home is "relatively new” built in 2015 by Louttit Builders.

"It has the shared kitchen, two media rooms, massive outdoor entertainment overlooking the pool,” Mr Rayner said.

Outside is low-maintenance, only requiring one person on a "ride-on mower to look after the place”.

The yard is also fully-fenced and has its own private driveway for "unique privacy”.

The land is also easy access, "all nice and flat”.

"It is in a location that is a bit of the way and people aren't going to know your business,” Mr Rayner said.

The home is "good value” and has already had some enquiries.

Mr Rayner noted the sellers are "highly motivated” to move on.