Two men have been hospitalised after a brawl last night in their home in Brown St, North Rockhampton.
Scott Powick
Crime

Roommates hospitalised after violent brawl

Maddelin McCosker
by
16th Apr 2019 7:30 PM


TWO men have been hospitalised after a violent brawl in their Brown St, North Rockhampton home on Monday night.

A 34 year-old male sustained serious injuries to his hand, which required surgery on Tuesday and a 35 year-old male sustained a brain injury.

Det Sen Sgt Kevin Mawdsley said it was not known what led to the fight, but police believe alcohol was involved.

"We have a lot of questions ... so the investigation is open and will be ongoing.”

Police were conducting door knocks in the street on Tuesday afternoon and are appealing for information.

