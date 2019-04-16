Roommates hospitalised after violent brawl

Two men have been hospitalised after a brawl last night in their home in Brown St, North Rockhampton.

Two men have been hospitalised after a brawl last night in their home in Brown St, North Rockhampton. Scott Powick

TWO men have been hospitalised after a violent brawl in their Brown St, North Rockhampton home on Monday night.

A 34 year-old male sustained serious injuries to his hand, which required surgery on Tuesday and a 35 year-old male sustained a brain injury.

Det Sen Sgt Kevin Mawdsley said it was not known what led to the fight, but police believe alcohol was involved.

"We have a lot of questions ... so the investigation is open and will be ongoing.”

Police were conducting door knocks in the street on Tuesday afternoon and are appealing for information.