Roos AFC club get a leg up

Layla Sinnamon, 5, and brother Kayden Sinnamon, 8, from Norman Gardens with (in background) Optus CEO Allen Lew, Optus CFO Murray King, Kangaroos

OPTUS has continued to show its support for Rockhampton’s Kangaroo Brothers AFC, after a generous donation of $10,000 to the Aussie Rules club.

The donation was part of a visit by Optus bosses to Central Queensland this week.

This donation is the latest in the communciation company’s support of the AFL club, after previously contirbuting a digital scoreboard in 2017 to the club’s home ground at Kele Park.

The announcement was made after senior executives and chief executive Allen Lew came to Rockhampton this week to meet cusotmers, local businesses and Rockhampton Regional Council.

Optus Chief Executive Officer Allen Lew

Mr Lew announced Optus’ plan to launch 200 new small business zones in Central Queensland, as well as another site at Bungundara.

Kangaroos Brothers AFR president Cam Wyatt said the generous donation from Optus would be used to purchase new training equipment and upgrades to the club’s ground facilities.

“The club and members appreciate the support given by Optus in Rockhampton,” he said.