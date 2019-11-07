Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Layla Sinnamon, 5, and brother Kayden Sinnamon, 8, from Norman Gardens with (in background) Optus CEO Allen Lew, Optus CFO Murray King, Kangaroos
Layla Sinnamon, 5, and brother Kayden Sinnamon, 8, from Norman Gardens with (in background) Optus CEO Allen Lew, Optus CFO Murray King, Kangaroos
News

Roos AFC club get a leg up

Steph Allen
, stephanie.allen@capnews.com.au
7th Nov 2019 5:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OPTUS has continued to show its support for Rockhampton’s Kangaroo Brothers AFC, after a generous donation of $10,000 to the Aussie Rules club.

Optus CEO Allen Lew, Optus CFO Murray King, Kangaroos
Optus CEO Allen Lew, Optus CFO Murray King, Kangaroos

The donation was part of a visit by Optus bosses to Central Queensland this week.

This donation is the latest in the communciation company’s support of the AFL club, after previously contirbuting a digital scoreboard in 2017 to the club’s home ground at Kele Park.

Layla Sinnamon, 5, and brother Kayden Sinnamon, 8, from Norman Gardens with (in background) Optus CEO Allen Lew, Optus CFO Murray King, Kangaroos
Layla Sinnamon, 5, and brother Kayden Sinnamon, 8, from Norman Gardens with (in background) Optus CEO Allen Lew, Optus CFO Murray King, Kangaroos

The announcement was made after senior executives and chief executive Allen Lew came to Rockhampton this week to meet cusotmers, local businesses and Rockhampton Regional Council.

Optus Chief Executive Officer Allen Lew
Optus Chief Executive Officer Allen Lew

Mr Lew announced Optus’ plan to launch 200 new small business zones in Central Queensland, as well as another site at Bungundara.

Kangaroos Brothers AFR president Cam Wyatt said the generous donation from Optus would be used to purchase new training equipment and upgrades to the club’s ground facilities.

“The club and members appreciate the support given by Optus in Rockhampton,” he said.

afc afl aussie rules kangaroos brothers
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Water main cut by Capricorn Hwy duplication works

        premium_icon Water main cut by Capricorn Hwy duplication works

        News In a time of drought, it was eye watering to see the water loss.

        Celebrated boxing coach faces the fight of his life

        premium_icon Celebrated boxing coach faces the fight of his life

        Sport Guy Mallet’s courage and determination inspires a special gift.

        Have a brew at Rocky’s newest venue

        premium_icon Have a brew at Rocky’s newest venue

        News “We want everyone to have fun, eat, drink, laugh…walk in, have everyone smiling and...

        Mum’s grim diagnosis leads Travis to shooting success

        premium_icon Mum’s grim diagnosis leads Travis to shooting success

        Sport Young shooter Travis Streeter excels at his sport for his mum.