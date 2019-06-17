Roos leap to redemption in AFLC round nine

AUSSIE RULES: Round 9 of the AFLC Frenchville Sports Club Premiership and the Kangaroos were looking to break a long-standing hoodoo as they attempted to get a win over the BITS Saints, something they have been unable to achieve in the Senior Grade for many years.

The day didn't start well for the Kangaroos as backman Matthew Jones again ruling himself out with injury causing a shuffle in the Roos defence.

An undermanned Saints team took the field at Kele Park and all the signs were there for the Roos to break the drought, but as many in the Region know you should never underestimate the Saints as they always turn up to play regardless of the troops on the field.

It was the visitors that came out to dominate the game early kicking 6 goals to nil in the opening term and Brothers were on the back foot and looking as though they may not break the drought yet again.

It was the run through the middle of the ground that was costing the Roos early and to their credit they regrouped at quarter time starting to claw their way back into the match as Reece Groves started to make his presence felt taking some strong grabs and kicking 2 goals for the quarter to reduce the margin to 21 points at the main break, but the Roos still had plenty of work ahead of them.

Coach Michael Rose will really happy with his boy's ability to get themselves back in the game after what was a disappointing 1st quarter, "it was just really good to see the boys stand up and play to their standard after that first quarter.”

Whilst the Roos had gotten themselves back into the game there was still work to be done and Scott Smithwick, who had been a strong influence up forward all day, hit the scoreboard with 2 majors and Connor West started to make his presence felt also hitting the scoreboard through the 3rd term the home team had managed to real in the Saints lead and trailed by just 5 points at the Final Change.

Rose new that was going to take a team effort to continue to move forward and he felt that this was one of his teams' greatest assets on the day,” There were no real kinks in the chain, the boys all worked well and played their role and really started to come together in the end.”

The Roos persistence won through in the end as the visitors simply ran out of legs whilst the Roos continued to move forward kicking 4 goals to nil in the final term to run out 16-point winners.

A great result for the Club on what was a special day, despite the coach sending the message for his team not to get 'too carried away in front of the ladies' and stick to the process but the coach was thrilled to be able to get a good win, "I think Ladies Day certainly helped out a fair bit,” recognising the benefits of the days and using the crowd support to further lift the team.

In Yeppoon the Swans were expected to make light work of the visiting Bulls but to the Bulls Credit they were able to dig deep and restrict the home team in various stages of the match.

Despite the Swans opening a big margin at the main break the visitors restricted them to just 3 goals in each of the final 2 terms, a time that the Yeppoon team would usually inflict more pain on opposition teams. Alex Chapman was again the standout up front with 8 goals Whilst captain Matt Wallin (5 Goals) and Leigh Cossens (3 Goals) dominated the midfield.

At the Cricket Grounds the Panthers continued their form season easily accounted for the visiting Suns by 13 Goals.

Matt Ryan was welcomed back in to the team for the Panthers as he had a day out and finished with 4 majors whilst Jaxson Pringles form continued through the mid field.

The loss by BITS on the weekend almost locks in second spot on the ladder for the Panthers in what has been a solid season thus far.

Results

Brothers Kangaroos 11.9-75 - 8.11-59 BITS Saints

Yeppoon Swans 26.25-181 - 0.0-0 Glenmore Bulls

Rockhampton Panthers 16.17-113 - 4.7-31 Gladstone Suns

Ladder

1. Yeppoon Swans

2. Rockhampton Panthers

3. BITS Saints

4. Brothers Kangaroos

5. Glenmore Bulls

6. Gladstone Suns