Roosters facing fight to keep halfback prodigy

He lit up an NRL trial with a spectacular chip-and-chase try, and now the Sydney Roosters

could face a battle to keep dazzling 18-year-old Ronald Volkman.

The talented halfback announced himself as a possible NRL star of the future in their trial against Wests Tigers.

Volkman crossed for two electric tries in his senior debut in the 28-22 win last weekend, the second via an 85-metre intercept. With speed to burn and terrific footwork, the off-contract Volkman has fast become a hot commodity.

The Roosters won a bidding war with the NSW Waratahs to land the Waverley College product two years ago but given the Tricolours already have an embarrassment of riches in the halves other clubs, and codes, are sure to be queuing up for a shot at the talented halfback.

"We'll explore our options," Volkman's manager Mario Tartak said.

"He's on a good pathway at the Roosters. There's Sam Walker there, Lachlan Lam, Luke Keary. There's a few boys there. We just need to plan a pathway, sit down with the Roosters and plan what his pathway is going to be."

Ronald Volkman scored two tries in a trial match against Wests Tigers. Picture: NRL Photos

Given the Roosters' halves depth, Volkman will likely start the season in Jersey Flegg (under-21s).

The Tigers trial was the Parramatta junior's first game back after COVID-19 suspended all underage competitions last year.

"He might have jumped into the limelight a lot earlier if COVID wasn't around last year," Tartak said.

"This was his first game back since COVID - everyone knew about him in the rugby union world, but in the rugby league world not many people knew about him until the other night.

"He played a bit of union, local stuff, just to keep his fitness up, but it was pretty minimal."

Roosters fans may have seen the last of Volkman for the pre-season given Keary, Walker, Lam and Drew Hutchison are all expected to named in the club's squad to play the Raiders in their final trial this weekend.

Originally published as Roosters facing fight to keep halfback prodigy