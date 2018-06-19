Lobb suffers another Giant blow

THE Giants' horror run with injuries has continued with Rory Lobb set to miss the next four to five weeks with a fracture to the thoracic part of his spine.

Lobb was taken to hospital after he copped a nasty knee in the back in the GWS 108 point win over Gold Coast in round 12.

He was cleared of a punctured lung but continued soreness led to further investigations which revealed the hairline fracture.

"He has a crack in his thoracic spine," Giants coach Leon Cameron said.

"It is minor in terms of the crack being really small but it's in one of those awkward spots in his back. We have to be really careful it doesn't turn into a bigger issue later in the year."

It will be Lobb's second extended break this season after he missed rounds 4-7 with a knee injury.

"It is really disappointing," Cameron said.

Rory Lobb is back on the injured list. Pic: Getty Images

"Rory was in his fifth game back after his knee injury and he was just starting to get some momentum. We have to make sure we rehab that injury and give him time. It's not like he has to rehab it really hard he will need to let the injury heal before he goes out and plays for us."

Ten-year veteran Dawson Simpson is Lobb's likely replacement after a solid run of form in the NEAFL.

"There is no doubt he will be considered heavily," Cameron said.

"He's played some really good footy and he clearly wants an opportunity and he's hungry for it."

The Giants have also lost Daniel Lloyd for 4-6 weeks with a medial ligament injury to his knee. Stephen Coniglio is expected to return after missing round 12 with concussion.