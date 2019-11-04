Ros reveals: ‘If I don’t tell it, it’s gonna go’

Long-time Mount Morgan resident, Ros Wanstall can recollect memories from when she was as young as two years old.

Long-time Mount Morgan resident, Ros Wanstall can recollect memories from when she was as young as two years old.

LONG-time Mount Morgan resident, Ros Wanstall lost her father during World War II when he died in a Burmese prison.

She was just a kid at the time, but Ros vividly recalled the loss of her father when she spoke to The Morning Bulletin from her front sitting room last week.

Born in 1942, Ros Wanstall grew up in a tin house on Kyonet St in Baree, not far from the Kirkhall railway stop which was named after the wife of original Mount Morgan Mine syndicate member, Walter Hall (Eliza Hall nee Kirk).

She lived in the area until the age of 17.

Ros said she was told many nuggets of history about the area she grew up in, and wished to share them in the hope of preservation.

“If I don’t tell it, it’s going to be gone,” she said.

“If I don’t do something about it now, who knows?”

It was a different time for country towns like Mount Morgan.

Ros recalled swaggies who would stay and gold fossickers lurking around in search of a lucky find, including Percy Gordon who panned for gold in the creeks and gullies around the Baree area.

“Someone once found a nugget of gold in the gully behind the houses and store in Baree,” she said.

She took her mind back to when a suspension bridge spanned one end of Crossley St to the other side.

And in the waterways, you would find perch and crawchies.

But strangely, rarely did Ros come across a snake during her time in the Baree area.

“I only saw one snake for all of the time I was out there,” she said.

Quarry Creek

“Down the road from where we lived, when I was two years old, in Kyonet St there was a cop shop, a church and the Golden Spur Hotel, which is an open block today,” she said.

Ros illustrated a mental picture of where Quarry Creek was located in the vicinity of Baree - past Crossley St, over a hill and down into a gully.

“At Quarry Creek, it was full of blue-coloured rocks where the water would run over, and a big stone wall further along the creek where the Chinese lived,” she said.

“My grandfather found a Chinese man hanging by his pigtails.”

Business

Lal Stubbs from Moongan would deliver groceries to his customers at Baree on his draft horse and dray.

His shop was located next to the Baree School of Arts building.

“Mr McHugh had a dairy at Moongan and would deliver,” she said.

Recreation

While she was a teenager, Ros’ family owned greyhounds and a kangaroo.

“We would race the greyhounds at Newman Park, one was Cincinatti and the other was called Blondie,” she said.

“Behind the scout hall in Dee St (Mount Morgan), there was a buckjumping show.”

Ros would ride her horse to the Calliungal North State School at Baree, which she attended, and around the hills.

Would you believe she even rode through the dinosaur caves, otherwise known as Mount Morgan’s Fireclay Caverns.

One potentially troublesome scenario happened when she was about 13 years old.

Ros and three other girls rode their pushbikes to Rockhampton.

On their way back, they only got as far as the bottom of the Mount Morgan Range when Ros’ tyre went flat so they filled it with grass to last the rest of the trip home.