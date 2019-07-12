Rosenberg gears up for first tilt at hill sprint

READY TO RACE: Rockhampton's Wayne Rosenberg is keen to see how his Mitsubishi Evo 4 will perform in the CQ Crane Hire Gold Rush Hill Sprint this weekend.

READY TO RACE: Rockhampton's Wayne Rosenberg is keen to see how his Mitsubishi Evo 4 will perform in the CQ Crane Hire Gold Rush Hill Sprint this weekend. Allan Reinikka ROK110719agoldrus

MOTOR SPORTS: Wayne Rosenberg will race his Mitsubishi Evo 4 for the first time in this weekend's CQ Crane Hire Gold Rush Hill Sprint.

He and good mate and mechanic Peter Murphy have spent "weeks and weeks and weeks” modifying the vehicle in readiness for the two-day event on the Mount Morgan Range.

goldrush: goldrush

A total of 110 teams will take part in the second annual hill sprint, which has drawn drivers from across Queensland and New South Wales.

Rosenberg is excited to take part in the event, which he said was a real boon for Rockhampton and for motor sport in the region.

"This event is brilliant for Rockhampton, and the Central Queensland Motor Sporting Club has done an excellent job in organising it,” he said.

"It's becoming very well known in the racing community.

"The course is great, the asphalt is beautiful and it's a magic set-up on the range.”

READ: Gold Rush Hill Sprint going up a gear in 2019

READ: GALLERY: Drivers light up range in inaugural hill sprint

READ: Range to race track: CQ centre stage for national race event

READ: Rocky driver ready to hit top gear on challenging course

Rosenberg is passionate about motor sports and raced go-karts and motorbikes when he was younger.

He has a long association with the motorcycle industry and owns and operates Rosenberg Motorcycles in Rockhampton.

"It's been in my blood all along,” he said.

"It's taken me a while but I've just decided to do this.

"We went to the Targa Great Barrier Reef last year. We were in paddocks watching the cars race past and I thought, 'Bugger it, I'm going to have a go at this.'

"I ended up buying my first car and now I'm ready for my first race.”

Rosenberg has no grand expectations for this weekend. For him, it's all about "getting in and having a go”.

Peter Murphy took part in the inaugural CQ Crane Hire Gold Rush Hill Sprint last year. arp33.com

He will race his Evo in the unregistered 4WD up to 3400cc class, one of the 10 classes to be contested this weekend.

"I'm the new boy on the block so I'm just going to take it steady,” he said.

"We just want to sort the bugs out and see how it goes.

"After the first couple of runs we'll see where we're going and what it's doing.

"I'm hoping to have some fun and for some reliability, that's all I'm chasing this weekend.”

Rosenberg wants the hill sprint to be the first of many tarmac events in which he competes.

He has plans to return to Cairns at the end of August, this time as a competitor rather than a spectator at the Targa Great Barrier Reef.

"This year is about setting up and getting ready and next year I'm going to try and have a full-on assault and do a fair bit of motor racing.

"My ultimate goal is to run Targa Tasmania. I really want to tick that off my bucket list and say I've finished that.”

EVENT DETAILS