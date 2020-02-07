Roser impresses at rep week in NT

IT was set to be a big weekend of rep cricket for Rockhampton’s Stevie Roser who was called up to represent Queensland in the annual National Indigenous Cricket Championships in Alice Springs last weekend.

However, Queensland were only able to take to the field for three T20s of their five scheduled games due unlikely rain in the Red Centre.

Despite the restricted play, Roser said he was very happy with his rep outing.

The 17-year-old Gracemere Bulls Wicketkeeper was enlisted in the side as a back-up to primary keeper Dylan Blackman from Ipswich.

Queensland took on Tasmania in round one and Roser ran water as 12th man as the team batted first.

After the 20 overs, Queensland had posted 4/173.

During Queensland’s fielding innings, Roser was given the chance to get behind the wickets and the youngster didn’t disappoint.

A fast stumping off his teammates bowling brought an end to Tasmanian batsman Cory Briggs who was on the charge, having posted a quick 26 runs off 14 balls.

This proved to be a pivotal moment in match one as the Tasmanians’ runs dried up.

Roser was 12th man for the round two clash against Victoria who successfully defended a 130-run total, leaving Queensland with their only loss of the tournament.

Game three saw Queensland take on Western Australia and after the round before, Roser was given more responsibility, batting at nine as the side went into bat first.

CRICKET - FSC CAP CHALLENGE: Gracemere Bulls' Stevie Roser, wicket keeper

The top order had done some heavy lifting by the time Roser was called in.

He only spent six minutes on the pitch, scoring one run of one ball and finishing the innings not out.

Queensland took the field with a comfortable 203 total defend and Roser was given the gloves.

The Western Australian top order collapsed fast with Roser stumping the fourth batsman for six runs and catching batsman number four for 22 runs.

He also chipped in at the tail-end taking the scalp of WA’s eights batsman with his second stumping of the match and third in two games.

Queensland knocked off the Western Australians for just 74 runs in 19 overs.

Despite winning two of three matches and the others being rained out, New South Wales were awarded the championship.

Despite the result, Roser said there were plenty of worth while takeaways that he would be brining back to the Capricorn Challenge.

“It has definitely got me feeling a lot more confident,” he said.

“It was great to play with guys that have been playing high level grade cricket in Brissy – they taught me a lot.”

Roser said he was keen to progress his cricket career in the keeping position and had a picked up a thing or two from watching Blackman.

“He talks a lot and brings a lot of energy between balls – I reckon that’s something I can improve in my game,” he said.

Moving forward, Roser said he wants to get more rep cricket under his belt and secure his spit in the NICC Queensland squad again next year.

“It was a real eye opener and the guys on the team were such good blokes,” he said.

“They say you’re an Alice Springs local if you’ve seen the river flow three times – I’ve seen it once so I’m on the way,” he laughed.