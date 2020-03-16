Rose’s Angels: Coronavirus assistance hub

AN AGENCY has been set up through Rockhampton Regional Council called Rose’s Angels.

The agency aims to provide support in the local community for those who might be worried they would fall through the cracks.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said she couldn’t think of anyone better than councillor Rose Swadling to take the lead public role in establishing this service.

“Cr Swadling has not only the right connections but she has the right heart for this role and I thank her for agreeing to take it on,” Cr Strelow said.

The temporary service will link with established agencies in a bid to make sure that quarantined or ill community members are not left unattended or unsupported.

The emphasis will be on the health and safety of all concerned.

Although it is not anticipated the service will primarily be a relief agency, it is noted that if deemed necessary the service is authorised to receive donations of cash and in-kind in accordance with any guidelines provided by the Rockhampton Regional Council CEO.

“It will mostly be around telephone and internet communication with people who may be unattended and alone at home,” Cr Strelow said.

“We will not be primary service providers but our job is to make sure that there is someone there and is able to provide a safety net for members of our community who may be worried.”

“There are vulnerable people in the community but at a time like this, council wants to ensure that we do pick up those calls and we are ac­cessing whatever we need to assist those folks,” Cr Swadling said.

Both councillors emphasised the importance of washing your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds or singing the Happy Birthday song twice.

Cr Strelow confirmed water and sewerage works would be operating as normal and rubbish would continue to be picked up.

Contact council on 1300 22 55 77 to get in touch with the team at Rose’s Angels.